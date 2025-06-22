OKC Outlasts Round Rock

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

James Outman recorded four hits, Esteury Ruiz hit two home runs and Tyler Glasnow opened a Major League Rehab Assignment as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Round Rock Express, 10-8, Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (46-29) built a 4-0 lead through three innings, including a two-run home run by Ruiz in the third inning. Round Rock (34-41) responded with seven runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Richie Martin and a two-run homer by Dustin Harris to take a 7-4 lead. The Comets scored two runs in the fourth inning, including a solo homer by Outman, then scored three more runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead, 9-7. Ruiz connected on his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to extend OKC's lead to three runs. Round Rock scored in the ninth inning to trim OKC's lead back to two runs.

Of Note:

-The Comets closed out the first half of the PCL season by winning five of six games against Round Rock. With Sunday's win, Oklahoma City moved to a season-high 17 games above .500 to 46-27. Despite winning 11 of the final 14 games of the first half, the Comets finished the first half in second place as Las Vegas clinched the PCL first-half title Thursday.

-James Outman went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. His four hits matched his season-high mark from April 25 in Salt Lake and his three RBI were his most in a game since May 31 in Las Vegas when he recorded five RBI.

-Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two home runs. He also scored three runs. Ruiz is the first OKC player with a multi-homer game since Ryan Ward hit two homers June 3 against Reno. Ruiz last hit two home runs in a game June 9, 2022 with El Paso in Albuquerque.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets, starting the game and pitching 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. He retired the first four batters he faced before issuing three walks in the second inning, but he escaped the jam. He faced nine total batters and threw 48 pitches (22 strikes)...Glasnow, a 2024 MLB All-Star, made five starts with the Dodgers this season before landing on the 15-day Injured List April 28 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 31.

-The Comets hit three home runs Sunday and have hit 38 homers over 18 games against the Express this season.

-Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with a RBI and scored a run for his highest hit total of the month of June. He last recorded three hits May 31 in Las Vegas...Chris Okey also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a RBI and scored two runs.

-The seven runs scored by the Express in the fourth inning were the most allowed by the Comets in an inning this season and the most allowed by the team in an inning since allowing nine runs in the sixth inning of an 11-1 loss in Salt Lake Sept. 17, 2024.

-Oklahoma City won a second straight series and is now 8-1-4 in series this season...The Comets also clinched their season series against the Express, going 12-6 against Round Rock to win a fifth straight season series against the Express...The Comets also won a fifth straight series finale Sunday to improve to 8-5 in series finales overall this season.

Next Up: The OKC Comets travel to play a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats starting at 8:45 p.m. CT Tuesday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







