OKC Comets Game Notes - June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (34-39) at Oklahoma City Comets (44-29)

Game #74 of 150/First Half #74 of 75/Home #41 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-LHP Michael Plassmeyer (3-1, 4.54) vs. OKC-RHP Julian Fernández (3-0, 4.50)

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Round Rock Express continue their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have a 3-1 series lead, and despite a loss last night that snapped a six-game winning streak, have won nine of their last 12 games overall, including six of their last eight home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a win tonight, the Comets can clinch their eighth series victory of the season and second in a row.

Last Game: The Round Rock Express scored 11 runs through the first four innings as they went on to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 13-4 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning, including a three-run home run by Billy McKinney to take an 8-0 lead. In the fourth inning, McKinney hit his second three-run homer of the game to give the Express an 11-0 advantage. The Comets got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning on a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia and sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel. The Express added two more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Alan Trejo before the Comets answered with back-to-back RBI singles by Senzel and Chuckie Robinson in the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Julian Fernández (3-0) is slated to open a bullpen game for the Comets...Fernández last pitched Thursday, retiring the lone Express batter he faced with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to keep the score in a tie before OKC's eventual 7-6 walk-off win...Last Sunday in Albuquerque, he opened another bullpen game with 2.0 innings, allowing one run and two hits, with no walks and three strikeouts...Starting April 17, Fernández has posted a 2.18 ERA over his last 16 games, spanning 20.2 IP. During that time, he has notched 21 K's against three walks...Between the Minors and Majors throughout his career, Fernández had never started/opened a game until June 15...He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2025 and originally signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2012 as an international free agent...The Comets are 4-3 in bullpen games this season. In those games the team has posted a 7.17 ERA while opponents have batted .292.

Against the Express: 2025: 10-6 2024: 15-12 All-time: 201-157 At OKC: 92-78 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff enters this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA is 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown and regardless of the results of the remaining games of the current series, will win the season series...Including 2025, Oklahoma City has now won five straight season series against the Express, going 71-49 during the span.

Runaway Train: Last night was the third time this season Oklahoma City allowed at least 13 runs in a game and the second time it's happened in the last 10 games, joining a 15-2 loss in Albuquerque June 10. OKC also allowed 13 runs at home during 13-4 loss against El Paso April 30...From the ninth inning Thursday night through the sixth inning Friday night, the Express racked up 18 runs over a seven-inning span against the Comets. On Thursday night, the Comets led, 6-1, entering the ninth inning before conceding five runs. Prior to the 18-run stretch that started with the ninth inning Thursday, the Comets had held the Express to two runs over the previous 19 innings.

Decelerate: The Comets scored four runs Saturday night for their lowest run total in nine games. Entering Friday, the Comets had scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games (62 R), marking the first time during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998). OKC had also scored at least five runs in eight straight games as well as nine of the last 10 games...Last night was just the fourth time in the last 23 games OKC scored four runs or less in a game...Since May 25 (23 G), the Comets are slashing .315/.412/.524 with an average of 7.7 runs per game and 11.2 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, OPS (.936), SLG (.524), runs (178) and hits (258). The team has also scored at least seven runs in 15 of the 23 games.

Single File: The Comets outhit the Express, 12-11, Friday with four Oklahoma City players finishing with multi-hit games, however the Comets did not record an extra-base hit, snapping a streak of 86 consecutive games with at least one extra-base hit going back to last season. Friday was the first time since Sept. 6, 2024 against Sugar Land that OKC did not have an extra-base hit in a game...The Comets' 12 hits Friday were also the most by an Oklahoma City team without recording an extra-base hit since Aug. 1, 2015 against New Orleans when the team also recorded 12 singles...Entering Friday, the Comets had hit a home run in a season-best seven straight games (15 HR).

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored Friday night and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games with an at-bat, batting .444 (24x54) with eight multi-hit games, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored...In his last eight games, Feduccia has six multi-hit efforts and is 15-for-34 (.441) with 11 RBI...He leads OKC's qualified baters with a .311 batting average and .408 on-base percentage, ranking in among the league's top 10 leaders in both categories.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz's season-best 24-game on-base streak came to an end Friday night as he was held 0-for-5 after reaching base in each of his games from May 16-June 19. The on-base streak was the longest by a Comets player this season and tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the PCL this season...Ruiz leads the PCL with 34 stolen bases this season and 33 of those have come with OKC following an early season trade. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015).

Bumps On the Bump: The Comets have now allowed at least eight runs in 12 of the last 28 games after it happened just four times in the first 45 games this season. Yesterday was also the fifth time allowing double-digit runs in the last 28 games after it happened just twice in the season's first 45 games...Across the 28-game stretch that began May 20, the Comets own a 6.92 ERA - second-highest in the full-season Minors - while allowing the second-most hits (303 H/10.8 HPG) and third-most runs overall (198 R/7.1 RPG). Opponents have batted .297 overall, including .327 (100x306) with runners in scoring position...Over those 28 games, starting/opening/tandem pitchers have relented 113 runs and 150 hits over a combined 103.1 innings...The Comets have surrendered at least one inning of three-plus runs in 20 of the 28 games for a total of 29 instances, including three Friday...Over the last 17 home games, the OKC pitching staff has a 6.43 ERA (110 ER/154.0 IP) and has allowed at least five runs in 14 of the 17 games.

The Window Closed: The Comets will finish the first half of the PCL season in second place as the Las Vegas Aviators clinched the PCL first-half title Thursday night. The Comets currently sit 5.0 games behind the Aviators in the overall PCL standings with two games remaining in the first half...By winning the first half, Las Vegas secured a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 10-6 while the Aviators have gone 15-2, including wins in 13 straight and 14 of 15 games.

Around the Horn: The Comets have not lost back-to-back games since June 3-4 against Reno, and those are OKC's lone consecutive losses over the last 23 games...The Comets did not hit a home run yesterday but OKC has 34 home runs in 16 games against Round Rock this season, while hitting 60 homers over their other 57 games...Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with a run scored last night and is 16-for-35 (.457) over his last nine games since returning from the Injured List, with two homers and three doubles...Alex Freeland recorded his team-leading 26th multi-hit game last night. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 (.387) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored. Freeland leads the PCL with 54 walks, is tied for second with 55 runs, third with 22 doubles and tied for third with 55 RBI.







