Shenton's Three-Run Blast Lifts Tacoma to 6-2 Victory Over Albuquerque

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (37-37) climbed back to .500 for the first time since April 8 as Austin Shenton's three-run homer in the fourth inning powered them to a third consecutive win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-42) on Saturday night.

Albuquerque opened the scoring in the first inning. Adael Amador began the game with an infield single, and Owen Miller grounded into a 4-6 fielder's choice before Sean Bouchard flied out to left field. Sterlin Thompson drove a two-out triple into right-center field, scoring Miller and putting the Isotopes on top 1-0. Tacoma starter Blas Castaño was able to induce a flyout to right field from Keston Hiura to strand Thompson and end the inning.

Tacoma tied the game in the second. Leody Taveras led off with a base hit, and he stole second base with Spencer Packard at the plate. Packard also saw a wild pitch, which advanced Taveras to third base. Packard eventually walked, which Leo Rivas followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at one. Albuquerque starter Ryan Feltner, who was making his first start with Albuquerque on a Major League rehab assignment, struck out Austin Shenton and forced Jacob Hurtubise to ground out to end the frame.

The Rainiers took the lead in the fourth. Connor Van Scoyoc came on in relief of Feltner and retired the first two batters he faced, Tyler Locklear and Taveras. Packard punched an automatic double to left field, and Rivas worked a walk. Shenton then hit his 11th home run of the season off of the scoreboard in right-center field, putting the Rainiers in front 4-1.

Albuquerque responded with a homer of their own in the fifth, as Zac Veen led off with his third home run of the season to cut the deficit to 4-2. Castaño retired Austin Nola and Drew Romo, and after giving up a base hit to Aaron Schunk, he struck out Amador to end the inning.

Tacoma extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Samad Taylor hit a leadoff single, which Rhylan Thomas and Harry Ford followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. After Locklear struck out looking, Taveras grounded into a 6-4 fielder's choice, beating the throw to first while Taylor scored to push the advantage to 5-2. Left-hander Matt Turner then came into the game for Albuquerque, and Packard met him with an RBI single. Taveras stole third with Rivas at the plate, and the throw was high, allowing Packard to advance to second while Taveras was held at third as the shortstop Miller quickly recovered the throw. With runners on second and third, Rivas grounded out to third to end the inning with the score at 6-2.

The Rainiers' pitching staff held Albuquerque scoreless for the remainder of the game. Blas Castaño took the victory, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts. Daniel Bard, Trevor Gott, Jackson Kowar and Jesse Hahn each threw scoreless innings in succeeding order. Bard struck out three of the four batters he faced, and Hahn recorded his 12th consecutive scoreless outing in the ninth inning, a streak that is tied for the longest active streak in the PCL. Van Scoyoc took the loss for Albuquerque after giving up five earned runs on three hits and three walks in 1.2 innings pitched.

Postgame Notes:

With Saturday's win, the Rainiers have a .500 winning percentage (37-37) for the first time since April 8, when a loss against Sacramento dropped them to 5-5.

Austin Shenton's three-run home run in the fourth inning was his longest of the season, clocking in at 414 feet. He beat his previous best of 413 feet, which came on June 7.

With his three-strikeout sixth inning, Daniel Bard became the fourth Triple-A pitcher this season to record three strikeouts in an inning while also being 39 years of age or older. He joins Jesse Chavez (3x), Rich Hill (2x), and Max Scherzer (1x).

Tacoma extended their extra-base hit streak to 52 games on Saturday evening, which leads the PCL.

After allowing two earned runs on 5.0 innings pitched, Blas Castaño lowered his ERA to 3.49 on the season, which leads all PCL pitchers with at least 50.0 innings pitched. He also ranks second with 1.25 WHIP and third with a .242 opponent batting average.

Jesse Hahn recorded his 12th consecutive outing without allowing a run after retiring three out of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning, which is tied for the PCL lead. The streak has spanned the entire season, as Hahn is the owner of a perfect 0.00 ERA.

The Rainiers were out-hit seven to six, marking their fourth victory of the season when getting out-hit by their opponent.







