Castaño, Rainiers Clip Isotopes, 6-2

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, WA - Austin Shenton connected on a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning, and right-handed pitcher Blas Castaño continued his mastery against the Isotopes by working 5.0 frames of two-run ball, as Tacoma earned a 6-2 victory on a chilly Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Feltner made his first rehab start with Albuquerque this season, and pitched 3.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball. Feltner has made 16 career appearances for the Isotopes, with 12 being on the road.

- Since winning eight of ten games from May 23-June 3, the Isotopes have dropped 12 of their last 16 contests. Additionally, the team has lost three consecutive series within the same campaign for the first time since July 19-Aug. 4, 2024 (at Sacramento, vs. Round Rock, at Las Vegas).

- In five career starts against Albuquerque, Castaño is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA (30.1 IP/7 ER).

- Veen has nine career home runs at the Triple-A level, and four have come at Cheney Stadium. He went deep three times last September in Tacoma, including twice off Castaño. Including tonight's long ball, Veen has just six hits in his last 50 at-bats with Albuquerque, dating back to May 10.

- Owen Miller extended his career-long hitting streak to 16 games. Miller is slashing .377/.387/.551 with six doubles, two homers and eight RBI in the span. Miller is tied with Sammy Stafura (Daytona Tortugas) for the second-longest active hit streak in Minor League Baseball, trailing only Ryan Ritter, who was promoted to Colorado on June 6 with an 18-gamer intact.

- Keston Hiura doubled, extending his on-base streak at Triple-A to 24 games, tied with Sam Hilliard for a season-high by an Isotope (April 3-May 6). Hiura is slashing .337/.413/.696 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 RBI during the stretch. Hiura has at least one hit in 22 of the 24 contests.

- Sterlin Thompson recorded an RBI triple in the first inning, Albuquerque's 27th three-bagger of the season, which ranks second in all of affiliated professional baseball behind Inland Empire (34).

- With the victory, the Rainiers clinched the series, meaning Albuquerque has dropped a set to Tacoma for the first time since June 24-29, 2021 at Isotopes Park (Rainiers won four of six games). It is the first time the Isotopes have suffered the fate at Cheney Stadium since May 3-6, 2019 (three of four).

- The Isotopes have limited to two or fewer runs on 16 occassions this season, only winning a 2-1 decision at Sacramento on March 30.

- Albuquerque lost when outhitting their opponent for the eighth time in 2025 (last: May 20 at Reno).

- Castaño's outing marked the 19th time an opposing starter worked at least five innings with two or fewer runs allowed this year (last: Jhonathan Diaz, June 19 at Tacoma - 2 ER in 7.0+ IP).

- Albuquerque was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, their 14th time being held hitless in that situation this season (last: June 17 at Tacoma, 0-for-5).

- The Isotopes drew just one walk, their 11th time taking one or fewer. Additionally, it was the seventh instance over 18 games in the month of June.

- Game-time temperature was 59 degrees for a second consecutive night. The Isotopes have been involved in 15 games this season in which the temperature at first pitch was under 60 degrees.

- Albuquerque has lost a minimum of four of the first five games in a series for the first time since a season-ending set in Reno last September, when they dropped the first five before claiming the finale. Additionally, this is the first time in 2025 the Isotopes have been involved in a six-game series in which neither team holds a 3-2 advantage heading into the last game (11 prior sets).

- The Isotopes have dropped seven of their last nine contests at Cheney Stadium, dating back to Sept. 5, 2024.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Tacoma conclude the first half of the campaign on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 2:35 pm MT (1:35 PT). The Isotopes have not announced a starting pitcher, and right-hander Logan Evans is set to go for the Rainiers.

6/21/25, 9: 50 PM ABQ @ TAC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779548/box-score#orgId=11 Tacoma Rainiers (37-37) 6, Albuquerque Isotopes (31-42) 2 Jun 21st, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Albuquerque 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 1 Tacoma 0 1 0 3 2 0 0 0 x 6 6 0 Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .296 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 4 Miller, O, SS .298 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Bouchard, CF .256 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Thompson, LF .270 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 Hiura, 1B .243 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1 Veen, RF .252 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 Nola, Au, C .367 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 1 Romo, DH .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Schunk, 3B .261 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Feltner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Van Scoyoc, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Peralta, L, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Agnos, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .279 34 2 7 1 1 1 2 1 9 24 11 BATTING 2B: Hiura (8, Hahn).

3B: Thompson (4, Castaño).

HR: Veen (3, 5th inning o " Castaño, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Amador; Hiura 2; Miller, O; Romo; Schunk; Thompson 3; Veen 4.

RBI: Thompson (31); Veen (18).

2-out RBI: Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Hiura; Romo.

Team RISP: 0-for-4.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING E: Nola, Au (3, throw).

Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .304 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 1 Thomas, R, RF .315 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 0 Ford, H, C .303 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 0 Locklear, 1B .285 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 Taveras, CF .333 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Packard, DH .278 3 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Rivas, SS .242 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 Shenton, 3B .201 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 1 3 Hurtubise, LF .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Castaño, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Bard, D, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gott, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hahn, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .270 27 6 6 1 0 1 6 5 7 27 7 BATTING 2B: Packard (12, Van Scoyoc).

HR: Shenton (11, 4th inning o " Van Scoyoc, 2 on, 2 out).

TB: Packard 3; Shenton 4; Taveras; Taylor, S; Thomas, R.

RBI: Packard (33); Rivas (16); Shenton 3 (35); Taveras (7).

2-out RBI: Packard; Shenton 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rivas 2.

SAC: Thomas, R.

SF: Rivas.

Team RISP: 2-for-5.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING SB: Taveras 2 (3, 2nd base o " Feltner/Nola, Au, 3rd base o " Turner/Nola, Au).

CS: Taylor, S (5, 3rd base by Feltner/Nola, Au).

Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Feltner 3.00 3.0 2 1 1 2 1 0 12 Van Scoyoc (L, 2-3) 4.96 1.2 3 5 5 3 2 1 11 Turner 7.07 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 Peralta, L 8.20 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Agnos 2.00 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 5.83 8.0 6 6 6 5 7 1 34 Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Castaño (W, 4-1) 3.49 5.0 4 2 2 0 5 1 19 Bard, D 0.00 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4 Gott 7.94 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kowar 1.13 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Hahn 0.00 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 Totals 4.57 9.0 7 2 2 1 9 1 35 WP: Feltner.

Pitches-strikes: Feltner 52-27; Van Scoyoc 44-21; Turner 14-11; Peralta, L 13-9; Agnos 17-10; Castaño 77-54; Bard, D 17-12; Gott 9-7; Kowar 19-10; Hahn 13-9.

Groundouts-flyouts: Feltner 4-1; Van Scoyoc 3-0; Turner 2-0; Peralta, L 0-1; Agnos 1-1; Castaño 4-3; Bard, D 0-0; Gott 1-1; Kowar 0-1; Hahn 2-1.

Batters faced: Feltner 12; Van Scoyoc 11; Turner 5; Peralta, L 3; Agnos 3; Castaño 19; Bard, D 4; Gott 4; Kowar 4; Hahn 4.

Inherited runners-scored: Turner 2-1.

Umpires: HP: Darius Ghani. 1B: Charlie Welling. 3B: Jen Pawol.

Official Scorer: Kevin Kalal.

Weather: 59 degrees, Cloudy.

Wind: 6 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 6:10 PM.

T: 2:25.

Att: 6,364.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2025

