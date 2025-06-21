Ray Mows Down El Paso in Breakout Performance, Aces Top Chihuahuas 4-3

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - Dylan Ray delivered his strongest performance since his promotion to Triple-A, guiding the Reno Aces (36-38) to a 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-36), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

The 24-year-old right-hander was dominant on the mound, allowing just two runs on three hits and two walks across 6 2/3 innings while striking out six. His only blemish came in the second inning when Mason McCoy launched a two-run homer. Aside from that, Ray was in complete control, lowering his ERA to 7.32 with 16 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings through four Triple-A starts.

Reno's offense did just enough, powered by a pair of home runs. Jorge Barrosa opened the scoring with a solo shot to left in the fourth-his fifth of the season-and extended his hitting streak to 15 games. The switch-hitter is batting .382 (26-for-68) with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI during the streak.

Rene Pinto delivered the decisive blow in the sixth, launching a three-run homer to put the Aces ahead for good. The slugging catcher continues to rake when in the lineup, slashing .307/.365/.625 with 10 doubles, six homers, and 25 RBI in 23 games.

Andy Weber also starred at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four doubles. The infielder is heating up in June, hitting .355 (11-for-31) with seven extra-base hits and four RBI over 10 games this month.

The Aces will aim to clinch a series victory in Sunday's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Dylan Ray: W (1), 6.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 4-for-4, 4 2B

6/21/25, 8: 21 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ ELP | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/780154/box-score Reno Aces (36-38) 4,El Paso Chihuahuas (38-36) 3 Jun 21st, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Reno 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 4 8 0 El Paso 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 5 1 Reno AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A McCarthy, CF .314 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Lopez, N, LF .263 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barrosa, RF .292 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 0 English, 1B .330 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 1 Alexander, 3B .274 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 Pinto, R, C .307 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 1 7 1 Weber, 2B .257 4 0 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 Vukovich, DH .213 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 Kaiser, C, SS .214 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Ray, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Nelson, K, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saalfrank, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Foster, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .276 34 4 8 4 0 2 4 2 10 27 12 BATTING 2B: Weber 4 (5, Benjamin, Benjamin, Kopps, Marinaccio).

HR: Barrosa (5, 4th inning o " Benjamin, 0 on, 0 out); Pinto, R (6, 6th inning o " Kopps, 2 on, 2 out).

TB: Barrosa 5; McCarthy; Pinto, R 4; Weber 8.

RBI: Barrosa (45); Pinto, R 3 (25).

2-out RBI: Pinto, R 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Vukovich; Kaiser, C; Lopez, N.

GIDP: Lopez, N.

Team RISP: 1-for-9.

Team LOB: 5.

FIELDING DP: 2 (Kaiser, C-Weber-English; Weber-English).

El Paso AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Dungan, CF .263 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 0 McCoy, SS .331 4 1 3 0 0 1 3 0 1 1 4 Perlaza, RF .275 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Campusano, C .301 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 0 Mondou, 2B .265 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Durán, 3B .226 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Wall, LF .272 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Roberts, DH .245 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Locastro, 1B .278 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0 Benjamin, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kopps, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gillaspie, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marinaccio, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .272 30 3 5 0 0 1 3 3 7 27 9 BATTING HR: McCoy (6, 3rd inning o " Ray, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: McCoy 6; Mondou 2.

RBI: McCoy 3 (35).

2-out RBI: McCoy 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Campusano; Wall.

GIDP: Durán.

Team RISP: 1-for-5.

Team LOB: 3.

BASERUNNING SB: Mondou (3, 2nd base o " Nelson, K/Pinto, R); Locastro 2 (13, 2nd base o " Saalfrank/Pinto, R, 3rd base o " Saalfrank/Pinto, R).

FIELDING E: McCoy (4, fielding).

DP: 2 (Mondou-McCoy-Locastro; Mondou-Locastro).

Reno ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Ray (W, 1-0) 7.32 6.2 3 2 2 2 6 1 24 Nelson, K (H, 2) 6.75 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Saalfrank (H, 1) 6.75 1.0 1 1 1 1 1 0 5 Foster (S, 1) 0.00 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 Totals 5.59 9.0 5 3 3 3 7 1 33 El Paso ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Benjamin 5.58 5.1 5 2 1 2 5 1 21 Kopps (L, 2-1)(BS, 1) 3.97 0.2 2 2 0 0 2 1 5 Gillaspie 3.86 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Marinaccio 5.02 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Totals 5.69 9.0 8 4 1 2 10 2 36 WP: Ray.

Pitch timer violations: Foster (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Ray 94-62; Nelson, K 5-4; Saalfrank 21-11; Foster 8-5; Benjamin 81-48; Kopps 22-15; Gillaspie 18-13; Marinaccio 16-10.

Groundouts-flyouts: Ray 8-0; Nelson, K 0-1; Saalfrank 2-0; Foster 0-1; Benjamin 3-4; Kopps 1-0; Gillaspie 4-0; Marinaccio 0-2.

Batters faced: Ray 24; Nelson, K 1; Saalfrank 5; Foster 3; Benjamin 21; Kopps 5; Gillaspie 6; Marinaccio 4.

Inherited runners-scored: Nelson, K 1-0; Kopps 1-1.

Umpires: HP: Harley Acosta. 1B: Kellen Martin. 3B: Mark Stewart Jr..

O ! cial Scorer: Eddie Morelos.

Weather: 93 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 11 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:40 PM.

T: 2:29.

Att: 7,738.

Venue: Southwest University Park.







