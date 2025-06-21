Six-Run Third Keys Sugar Land's Saturday Night Victory Over Las Vegas

SUGAR LAND, TX - Behind a six-run third and multi-hit contests from Kenedy Corona and Bryan Lavastida, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-36) took a convincing 7-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (49-25) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be[?Folder icon] found here.

Las Vegas scored a run in the top of the first after putting two on with nobody out, but RHP Miguel Ullola limited the damage with two strikeouts to end the inning. In the ensuing frame, the Aviators placed a runner in scoring position, but the right-handed pitcher induced a flyout to retire the side.

Sugar Land threatened in the first as Luis Castro extended the inning with a walk and Zack Short legged out a two-out infield single, but the runners were left stranded. In the home half of the second, the Space Cowoys again attempted a two-out rally as Corona lasered an 111 mph single and Colin Barber walked, but they were left on.

Las Vegas added one more to their lead in the third on a sacrifice fly, but Sugar Land answered in the bottom half. Taylor Trammell roped a lead-off double into the right-field corner in the bottom half and Castro grinded out a walk in the next at-bat. With two on and one out, Jesús Bastidas ambushed the first pitch of his plate appearance and swatted an RBI single to left as the Space Cowboys cut their deficit in half, 2-1. In the ensuing at-bat, Lavastida labeled an opposite-field RBI single as Sugar Land tied the game at two.

Later in the inning, after Collin Price walked to load the bases, Corona cracked a two-RBI single to give the Space Cowboys a 4-2 lead as four-straight Sugar Land batters reached base. Sugar Land's third-inning rally continued as Barber walked, Brice Matthews drove in another run on a single, the fifth Sugar Land hit of the frame, and Trammell scored Barber on a sacrifice fly, as the Space Cowboys batted around and extended their advantage to 6-2. In the third, Sugar Land brought 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits and two walks.

The Space Cowboys tacked on another run to their lead in the home half of the fourth as Bastidas shot a base hit into right and Lavastida clobbered an RBI double to straightaway center, putting the Space Cowboys up, 7-2.

RHP Jordan Weems (W, 2-1) took over for Ullola in the fifth and fired a 1-2-3 frame. Ullola went 4.0 innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts on a season-high 98 pitches.

After the Aviators scored a run in the sixth, Weems came back out for the seventh and faced the minimum, helped by a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Darell Hernaiz doubled in the eighth, but RHP Michael Knorr left him on by spinning back-to-back punchouts as the Space Cowboys took a 7-3 lead into the bottom half. RHP Ray Gaither closed out Saturday's win with a perfect ninth on seven pitches.

NOTABLE:

- With a 1-for-4 night with an RBI and a walk, Brice Matthews is 20-for-50 (.400) in his last 12 games with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBI and seven walks. Matthews is currently on a 12-game on-base streak, the longest active streak on Sugar Land.

- Taylor Trammell is currently on a seven-game on-base streak with three doubles, a homer, five RBI and four runs scored. Trammell also had his hardest-tracked ball on Major League rehab in the ninth with an 112.7 mph double in the third, beating his previous high of 111.7 mph that he set last night.

- Bryan Lavastida extended his hitting streak to five games with his first multi-hit game with Sugar Land. Over the hitting streak, Lavastida has two doubles, a homer, four RBI and three runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona has reached base in eight of his last 10 games and is 9-for-33 (.273) with five RBI, four walks and four runs scored. Saturday was Corona's 10th multi-hit game of the season and sixth multi-RBI game of the year.

- Sugar Land tied their season-high in hitters in an inning with 11 in the third as the Space Cowboys batted around for the sixth time in 2025 and first time since June 14 against the Reno Aces.

The Space Cowboys' series finale against Las Vegas starts Sunday at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander mans the mound opposite Aviator starter RHP Jack Perkins. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







