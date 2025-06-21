Rainiers Club Season-High Four Home Runs In 14-10 Win Over Isotopes

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (36-37) recorded a season-high nine extra-base hits in a 14-10 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-41) on Friday night.

Albuquerque opened the scoring in the second inning. Aaron Schunk slapped a double down the right field line and advanced to third on a groundout from Yanquiel Fernández. Austin Nola then hit a sacrifice fly to center to put the Isotopes in front 1-0.

Tacoma responded in the bottom half of the second inning. Tyler Lockler led off with a double off the center field wall and advanced to third on a sharply hit double to left from Leody Taveras. Leo Rivas walked to load the bases and Blake Hunt also worked a walk to force in a run and tie the game at one. In his first plate appearance as a Rainier, Jacob Hurtubise hit a sacrifice fly to score Taveras and give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead. With runners on first and second, Jack López flied out to right field, which Rivas advanced to third on. Albuquerque starter Mason Albright then struck out Samad Taylor to end the inning and leave runners stranded on the corners.

Tacoma added on in the third, which began with a base hit from Rhylan Thomas. Harry Ford grounded into a double play, which Locklear followed with his seventh home run of the season, pushing the score to 3-1. Taveras was able to keep the inning going with a walk, but Rivas flied out to left to end the frame.

Albuquerque came back to take the lead in the fifth inning. Fernández hit a leadoff double, which Nola followed with a walk. Trevor Boone was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and an RBI single from Adael Amador kept the bases loaded and trimmed the Tacoma lead to 3-2. Owen Miller hit a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at three and advance both runners one base, which Sterlin Thompson followed with a sacrifice fly to center of his own to give Albuquerque a 4-3 lead. Keston Hiura, who replaced Warming Bernabel in the bottom of the first due to injury, became the third consecutive batter to fly out to center field, which ended the inning.

The Rainiers regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Taylor hit a single to left, and Rhylan Thomas laced his fifth home run of the season over the right field wall to put Tacoma back on top, 5-4. After Ford and Locklear were both retired by Albright, Taveras was able to reach via his second walk of the game. Taveras attempted to steal second base, but he was cut down by Nola to end the inning.

Tacoma opened the game up in the sixth. Leo Rivas led off with his second home run of the series to make it 6-4. Hunt and Hurtubise followed with back-to-back walks, and López advanced them both with a sacrifice bunt. Taylor worked the third walk of the inning to load the bases, and with Thomas at the plate, Hunt was able to score on a wild pitch while the other two runners also moved up a station. Thomas then hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 8-4, which Ford and Locklear followed with consecutive walks to load the bases. Taveras reached for his fourth time in the contest with a two-RBI single that scored Taylor and Ford, and Rivas recorded his second hit of the inning with a base hit to score Locklear and bring the score to 11-4. Hunt came to the plate for the second time in the frame and laced a two-RBI triple to make it 13-4, following which Hurtubise struck out to end the surge.

The Isotopes got one run back in the seventh inning. Nola began the frame with a base hit, and after Boone struck out, Amador notched his second hit of the game to put runners on first and second. Miller grounded into a 6-4 fielder's choice, which Thompson followed with a double to score Nola and cut the deficit to 13-5. Tacoma reliever Hagen Danner induced a ground out to third base from Hiura to end the inning.

Albuquerque drew closer in the eighth inning, which began with back-to-back ground outs to second base from Veen and Schunk. Fernández reached on a base hit and advanced to second after Thomas misplayed the ground ball in center field. Nola followed with an RBI single, and Boone singled to put runners on first and second. Amador then hit his fifth home run of the season to make it 13-9. Tacoma reliever Joe Jacques was able to set Miller down on strikes to bring the inning to a close.

Tacoma tacked one on in the bottom of the eighth, as Locklear hit his second home run of the game to right field to make it 14-9. After Taveras flied out, Rivas tripled to right field for the Rainiers' second triple of the game. Rivas would be stranded, however, as Hunt struck out and Hurtubise grounded out to end the inning.

Troy Taylor entered the game in the ninth inning, striking out Thompson to begin the frame. Hiura followed with a base hit, and Veen walked. Schunk hit a grounder that López made a diving play on, but his throw was wide and made its way into shallow right field, allowing Hiura to score and Veen to advance to third. Fernández was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Carreras, who pinch-hit for Nola, grounded into a double play to end the game with a score of 14-10.

Casey Lawrence earned the win after giving up four runs over 5.0 innings pitched. Albright took the loss for the Isotopes, allowing six runs over 5.0 innings pitched.

Postgame Notes:

The Rainiers set new season-highs with four home runs and nine extra-base hits. The last time Tacoma recorded nine extra-base hits in a game was August 15, 2023, when they tallied nine in a victory over Sacramento. The last time Tacoma clubbed four home runs was September 8, 2024, against Albuquerque.

The two sacrifice flies hit today mark the second time this season the Rainiers have recorded multiple sacrifice flies in a game. The prior instance was on April 4 at Reno.

The Rainiers scored their eight runs in the sixth inning on just four hits. The four hits are the fewest in an inning in which the Rainiers scored at least eight runs since at least 2005 (as far back as stats are available).

Tyler Locklear recorded the fifth multi-homer game of his career on Friday night, his first since August 2, 2024, against Salt Lake. Locklear is the third different Rainier to record a multi-homer game this season (also: Dominic Canzone - April 6 and May 4, Samad Taylor - April 12).

The Rainiers worked four walks in their eight-run sixth inning, which is a season-high in any inning this season. The last time Tacoma recorded four or more walks in an inning was when they had four walks in the fourth inning of a victory at Oklahoma City on September 13, 2024.

Tacoma got triples from Tyler Locklear and Leo Rivas on Friday night, which marked the first time The Rainiers have recorded multiple triples in a game this season. The last time the Rainiers had two or more triples in a game was July 13, 2024, at Albuquerque.







