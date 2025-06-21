Comets Earn 4-3 Win Over Express

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Chuckie Robinson homered, and the Oklahoma City Comets overcame a three-run deficit in a 4-3 win against the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (34-40) loaded the bases in the third inning before Blaine Crim connected on a two-run single. Round Rock then brought in another run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead. Alex Freeland logged the Comets' first run of the night in the third inning when he lined a double into left field. Robinson later sent a two-run home run out to left field in the fourth inning to tie the score, 3-3. Oklahoma City (45-29) took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning, bringing in a run when Round Rock was charged with throwing error on a stolen base attempt that allowed James Outman to score the go-ahead run. The Comets then held the Express scoreless over the final six innings with José Rodríguez (4-1) picking up the win, Edgardo Henriquez earning a hold and Alexis Díaz recording his first save with OKC.

Of Note:

-With Saturday's win, the Comets secured their eighth series victory of the season - and second in a row - as they now lead the series against the Express, 4-1, with one game remaining...Oklahoma City has won 10 of the last 13 games and the team's overall record sits at 16 games above .500 at 45-29 to tie OKC's season-high mark.

-Chuckie Robinson hit his first home run with the Comets since joining the team earlier this month. It was his second home run of the season overall as he last homered May 10 for Salt Lake against Sugar Land...The Comets have now hit 35 home runs in 17 games against the Express this season.

-Kody Hoese finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 and scored a run. He is 18-for-39 (.462) over his last 10 games since returning from the Injured List.

-Alex Freeland hit his team-leading 23rd double of the season and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with three homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

-The Comets pitching staff held the Express to three runs and scoreless in eight of nine innings after entering the game with a 6.92 ERA over the previous 28 games...The Express left 14 runners on base and Comets pitchers issued 11 walks - tied for the most allowed by OKC in a game this season. The Comets also issued 11 walks May 21 against Sacramento.

-The Express outhit the Comets, 7-4, but Oklahoma City notched its eighth win of the season when being outhit by an opponent...Oklahoma City's four hits were the fewest by the team since also recording four hits June 10 in Albuquerque. The Comets have now been held to four hits or less six times this season.

Next Up: The OKC Comets wrap up their series against the Round Rock Express at 3:3 5 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the game, the Comets will host a watch party for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







