Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/21 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (3-1, 3.48) vs. Albuquerque RHP Ryan Feltner - MLR (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Slugged a season-high four home runs and nine extra-base hits in a 14-10 victory over Albuquerque on Friday night...the Rainiers erased a pair of deficits, trailing 1-0 after the top of the second and 4-3 after the top of the fifth...Tyler Locklear clubbed a pair of home runs, one in the third and one in the eighth inning...it was an eight-run sixth inning that allowed Tacoma to break the game open, doing so on just four hits: a Leo Rivas home run, a two-run single from Leody Taveras, an RBI single from Rivas again and a two-run triple from Blake Hunt to take a 13-4 lead...the Isotopes scored one run in the seventh and four in the eighth inning, trimming the Tacoma lead to 13-9 before Troy Taylor took over in the ninth inning, allowing an unearned run to finish a 14-10 victory.

FRIDAY'S FAST FACTS: The Rainiers set a season-high with four home runs and nine extra-base hits in their 14-10 win over Albuquerque on Friday night...the last time Tacoma recorded nine extra-base hits in a game was August 15, 2023, against Sacramento...the Rainiers scored their eight runs in the sixth inning on just four hits, the fewest in an inning in which the Rainiers scored at least eight runs since at least 2005 (as far back as stats are available)...Tacoma tallied two triples on Friday night, the first time The Rainiers have recorded multiple triples in a game this season...the last time the Rainiers had two or more triples in a game was July 13, 2024, at Albuquerque...the passed ball allowed in the eighth inning was the first allowed by Tacoma this season...the Rainiers were the only full-season minor league team to have yet to allow a passed ball, snapping a streak of 72 games.

BLAS IS NOW IN SESSION: RHP Blas Castaño will make his ninth start of the season today...among PCL pitchers with at least 50.0 innings under their belt, Castaño leads the league in ERA (3.58), second with a 1.23 WHIP and second with a .230 opponent batting average ...Castaño has also kept the ball on the ground this season, ranking fourth among PCL pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) in groundball/flyball ratio at 1.76 (per FanGraphs)... the two home runs that Castaño has allowed are tied for the fewest among Triple-A pitchers (min. 50.0 IP).

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew a season-high nine walks while striking out eight times in their 14-10 victory over Albuquerque on Friday night, the 14th time this season that the number of walks drawn is greater than or equal to the number of times they struck out...the Rainiers are 11-3 in such games this season...the Rainiers have the second-fewest strikeouts in Triple-A this season with 526, just five more than Memphis, who leads the circuit with only 521...there are four qualified PCL hitters with more walks drawn than strikeouts this season and the top three by BB/K ratio are Rainiers: Rhylan Thomas (16BB/11K - 1.45 ratio), Cole Young (31BB/28K -1.11 ratio) and Spencer Packard (35BB/32K - 1.09 ratio).

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .351 with a .435 OBP (3rd PCL), and a 1.003 OPS (3rd)...his 52 hits since May 1 are the second-most in the league, two behind Colby Thomas' (LV) 54...Ford has reached base in 52 of his 56 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .351 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 52 hits are the third-most...his .895 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: RHP Daniel Bard made his Rainiers' debut on Wednesday night, throwing a clean eighth inning with a strikeout...Bard, 39 years old, is the first Rainier pitcher to appear in a game at least 39 years old since Sergio Romo appeared in with Tacoma in a rehab appearance on May 10, 2022...Bard is one of five PCL hurlers to appear in a game at 39 years or older in the last five seasons, joining: Max Scherzer (RR, 2024), Justin Verlander (SUG, 2024), Romo (TAC, 2022) and Joe Beimel (ELP, 2021).

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of four minor leaguers to amass those totals...the only three Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr....Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .524 this season is up .144 points from .380 in 2024.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.23 ground out/air out ratio, good for the second-best among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 54 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and 16 fewer than the next-closest (Sacramento - 70)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just 10 times this year... the Rainiers also lead all minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 66 on the season, one ahead of the next-closest team, Seattle's High-A affiliate in Everett, who have 64.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners dropped the second game of their series in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, falling 10-7 to the Cubs...Cal Raleigh clubbed his 30th home run of the season...Luke Raley and Donovan Solano each registered three-hit games as the Mariners out-hit the Cubs 14 to nine.







