Amador's Big Night Not Enough as Isotopes Fall, 14-10

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, WA - Trailing 4-3, the Tacoma Rainiers plated 10 unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings, and eventually held on for a 14-10 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Adael Amador had one of his best offensive performances of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a three-run homer as Albuquerque mounted a comeback attempt in the eighth.

Topes Scope: - Since winning eight of 10 games from May 25-June 3, the Isotopes have dropped 11 of their last 15 contests.

- Albuquerque relented 14 runs, tied for their most-ever at Cheney Stadium (also: April 18, 2018; 14-2 defeat). Overall, it was the fifth time Tacoma scored at least 14 runs against Albuquerque in 191 all-time meetings (also: May 13, 2007; June 19, 2015; July 20, 2017; April 18, 2018).

- Tacoma plated eight runs in the sixth inning, marking the fourth time Albuquerque allowed at least eight tallies in a frame this season (last: June 4 at El Paso, nine runs in the fifth).

- Tonight's 24 combined runs were the second-most in an Isotopes/Rainiers matchup at Cheney Stadium. The highest total was 26 runs, in a 17-9 Albuquerque win on April 14, 2019.

- This was the 106th game in Isotopes history featuring both teams scoring in double-figures, and just the 18th on the road, and first-ever occurrence in Tacoma. It was the second instance in 2025, with the other also coming against the Rainiers, a 15-14 Albuquerque victory on May 16 after overcoming a 12-4 deficit.

- The Rainiers compiled nine extra-base hits, the second-most by an opponent this season (most: April 25 at Reno, 10). Additionally, Albuquerque allowed at least four home runs for the third time in 2025 (also: May 7 at Oklahoma City, May 28 at Sugar Land).

- Tyler Locklear homered twice, the seventh multi-homer performance by an opposing batter this season (last: Trenton Brooks, June 8 at El Paso). Additonally, it was the first time an individual scored four times against Albuquerque since Round Rock's Sam Huff on Aug. 18, 2024.

- The Isotopes tallied three sacrifice flies in tonight's game (Nola, Miller, Thompson), the 14th time they recorded at least three in a contest dating back to 2005 (last: Aug. 9, 2024 vs. Sacramento). It was the third instance against Tacoma (also: May 9, 2012; July 8, 2018). The team record of four sac flies has been reached on two occassions: Aug. 24, 2011 vs. Round Rock and May 3, 2023 vs. Sugar Land.

- Owen Miller extended his career-long hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning double. He is slashing .385/.394/.569 with six doubles, two homers, eight RBI, five steals, and eight multi-hit games during the span. Miller owns the longest active hit streak for players currently in the Pacific Coast League.

- Amador recorded at least four RBI in a contest for the sixth time in his professional career (last: May 25, 2024 at Portland - five). Tonight was his third three-hit performance of the season (also: April 26 vs. Cincinnati, June 12 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Warming Bernabel's 14-game hitting streak remains intact, as he left Friday's game after one plate appearance, in which he was hit by a pitch in the first inning.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-4, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, second on the team behind Bernabel. Fernández is 18-for-41 with three doubles, two homers and seven RBI in his last 10 contests.

- Aaron Schunk compiled his eighth multi-hit performance of 2025 with Albuquerque, including his second in the last four nights. Schunk has at least one knock in nine of his last 11 games.

- Austin Nola was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI and a walk, and scored three runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Iowa. Nola has multiple hits in 10 of 21 starts with the Isotopes this season.

- The first three batters in Albuquerque's lineup (Amador, Miller, Thompson) combined for seven RBI.

- Dugan Darnell began his outing by tossing 1.1 frames without allowing a run, increasing his scoreless innings streak to 11.2, surpassing Juan Mejia (10.2) for the longest by any Isotope this season. The string ended when Locklear homered to begin the eighth inning.

- Jefry Yan uncorked two wild pitches in an outing for the second time this season (also: April 20 vs. El Paso, Game 2 of doubleheader). Carson Palmquist is the only other Isotope do to so in an outing (April 27 at Reno).

- Mason Albright walked four batters in 5.0 innings, the 10th time in 2025 an Isotopes starter issued at least a quartet of free passes (last: Bradley Blalock - May 22 at Reno, four).

- The Isotopes allowed two triples in a contest for the second time this year (also: April 25 at Reno).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff issued at least nine walks for the fifth time in 2025, with the previous four occurrences all taking place in April.

- Albuquerque needs victories on Saturday and Sunday to avoid their first series loss to Tacoma since June 24-29, 2021 (Rainiers took four of six at Isotopes Park). They last dropped a set at Cheney Stadium from May 3-6, 2019, when Tacoma claimed three of four games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers continue their series on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT). Left-handed pitcher Jack O'Loughlin is slated to start for Albuquerque, while Tacoma will counter with right-hander Blas Castano.







