McCoy Drives in Three in Saturday Loss
June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night but lost to the Reno Aces 4-3. The Aces have won three of the first five games in the series.
El Paso's runs were all driven in by Mason McCoy, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third and drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the eighth. McCoy has now homered in three consecutive games. Left fielder Forrest Wall went 0-for-3 to end his 16-game on-base streak.
Chihuahuas starter Wes Benjamin allowed only one run in 5.1 innings and has allowed only three runs in 23 innings over his last four home starts. San Diego Padres pitcher Logan Gillaspie threw two scoreless innings and faced the minimum six batters in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas. Reno second baseman Andy Weber went 4-for-4 with four doubles, which was the first time since 2023 a Chihuahuas opponent hit four doubles in one game.
Box Score: Gameday: Aces 4, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (06/21/2025) | MiLB.com
Team Records: Reno (36-38), El Paso (38-36)
Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Casey Kelly (0-3, 5.63) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (2-2, 3.67). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2025
- McCoy Drives in Three in Saturday Loss - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Castaño, Rainiers Clip Isotopes, 6-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Comets Earn 4-3 Win Over Express - Oklahoma City Comets
- Round Rock Stunted by Oklahoma City, 4-3 - Round Rock Express
- Six-Run Third Keys Sugar Land's Saturday Night Victory Over Las Vegas - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Shenton's Three-Run Blast Lifts Tacoma to 6-2 Victory Over Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ray Mows Down El Paso in Breakout Performance, Aces Top Chihuahuas 4-3 - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 21, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aviators Host Albuquerque Isotopes (June 24-29) & Oklahoma City Comets (July 1-3) in Nine-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Club Season-High Four Home Runs In 14-10 Win Over Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
- Amador's Big Night Not Enough as Isotopes Fall, 14-10 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.