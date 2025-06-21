Round Rock Stunted by Oklahoma City, 4-3
June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
Round Rock struck first with a trio of runs in the top of the third. Walks from 3B Richie Martin, SS Michael Helman and 2B Cody Freeman set up 1B Blaine Crim's two-run single. LF Kellen Strahm later drove a fly ball out to center field, allowing Freeman to tag up and score to make it a 3-0 E-Train advantage.
In the bottom of the frame, Oklahoma City 1B Kody Hoese got aboard on a fielding error then SS Alex Freeland sent him around with a double into left, cutting the Comets' deficit to 3-1.
Oklahoma City tied it up in the fourth. 3B Nick Senzel drew his second walk of the night before DH Chuckie Robinson homered to left knotting the ballgame at three.
A pair of E-Train errors allowed the Comets to grab the lead in the bottom of the sixth. CF James Outman reached on a 3B Richie Martin error and advanced when C Hunter Feduccia drew a walk. Outman later stole second and came home on C Tucker Barnhart's errant throw, plating the go-ahead run at 4-3.
The Comets held the Express to just three hits in the final five innings, securing the series with their 4-3 win on Saturday night.
E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:
BASES-LOADED BLAINE: 1B Blaine Crim is 5-for-9 with 13 RBI when the bases are loaded this year. Crim is now batting .429 (15-35) with 45 RBI, which ties Brett Nicholas for second in franchise history when the bases are juiced.
FREE BASES: Round Rock drew 11 walks on Saturday night, just two shy of their season-high of 13 (May 23 at Charlotte). The Express rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 348 walks this year.
HARRIS KEEPS HITTING: OF Dustin Harris recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the month after going 2-for-5 in Saturday's loss. Harris has a hit in 11 of 16 games played in June with a .286/.359/.457 slash line.
NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 22 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 3:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK R H E
ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (34-40) 3 7 3
OKLAHOMA CITY COMETS (44-30) 4 4 0
WP: LHP José Rodríguez (4-1, 6.41) FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. CT ATTENDANCE: 8,830
LP: RHP Luis Curvelo (3-1, 1.69) GAME TIME: 3:06
SV: RHP Alexis Díaz (1) TEMPERATURE: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy
HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION
Chuckie Robinson 2 4 1 2 1-1 364 feet/94.6 MPH Flaming Lips Alley (Left Field)
