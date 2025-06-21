Round Rock Stunted by Oklahoma City, 4-3

June 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock struck first with a trio of runs in the top of the third. Walks from 3B Richie Martin, SS Michael Helman and 2B Cody Freeman set up 1B Blaine Crim's two-run single. LF Kellen Strahm later drove a fly ball out to center field, allowing Freeman to tag up and score to make it a 3-0 E-Train advantage.

In the bottom of the frame, Oklahoma City 1B Kody Hoese got aboard on a fielding error then SS Alex Freeland sent him around with a double into left, cutting the Comets' deficit to 3-1.

Oklahoma City tied it up in the fourth. 3B Nick Senzel drew his second walk of the night before DH Chuckie Robinson homered to left knotting the ballgame at three.

A pair of E-Train errors allowed the Comets to grab the lead in the bottom of the sixth. CF James Outman reached on a 3B Richie Martin error and advanced when C Hunter Feduccia drew a walk. Outman later stole second and came home on C Tucker Barnhart's errant throw, plating the go-ahead run at 4-3.

The Comets held the Express to just three hits in the final five innings, securing the series with their 4-3 win on Saturday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

BASES-LOADED BLAINE: 1B Blaine Crim is 5-for-9 with 13 RBI when the bases are loaded this year. Crim is now batting .429 (15-35) with 45 RBI, which ties Brett Nicholas for second in franchise history when the bases are juiced.

FREE BASES: Round Rock drew 11 walks on Saturday night, just two shy of their season-high of 13 (May 23 at Charlotte). The Express rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 348 walks this year.

HARRIS KEEPS HITTING: OF Dustin Harris recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the month after going 2-for-5 in Saturday's loss. Harris has a hit in 11 of 16 games played in June with a .286/.359/.457 slash line.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 22 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 3:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (34-40) 3 7 3

OKLAHOMA CITY COMETS (44-30) 4 4 0

WP: LHP José Rodríguez (4-1, 6.41) FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. CT ATTENDANCE: 8,830

LP: RHP Luis Curvelo (3-1, 1.69) GAME TIME: 3:06

SV: RHP Alexis Díaz (1) TEMPERATURE: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Chuckie Robinson 2 4 1 2 1-1 364 feet/94.6 MPH Flaming Lips Alley (Left Field)

#RR#







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.