Aviators Host Albuquerque Isotopes (June 24-29) & Oklahoma City Comets (July 1-3) in Nine-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, June 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The seventh homestand will consist of nine games. Las Vegas will face Albuquerque from Tuesday-Sunday, June 24-29. Following an off day on Monday, June 30, the Aviators will then host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game series from Tuesday-Thursday, July 1-2-3. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday (June 24-29) at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 1-2 at 7:05 p.m. and Thursday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast four games on Tuesday, June 24; Sunday, June 29 and Wednesday-Thursday, July 2-3. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a seven-game road trip in Texas to conclude the first half of the '25 season. Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, will conclude on Sunday, June 22.

Las Vegas has the best record in Triple-A at 49-24 (.671). The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies (International League) and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are tied for the second-best record at 46-27 (.630).

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2025 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The International League winner of the first half (Lehigh Valley or Jacksonville) will also host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23. Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 and the time is TBA.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, June 24: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, June 25: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, June 26: $2.00 Beer Night/Emo Night

Friday, June 27: *Hanheld Motorized Fan Night, presented by Valley Health System

Saturday, June 28: *Aviators Jersey Hoodie Night, presented Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa & Filipino Heritage Night

Wednesday, July 2: *702 Hat Night, presented by Steiner's Pub/Bark on the Berm

Thursday, July 3: Fireworks Extravaganza

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Daily Promotions.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 39 dates, Las Vegas total is 251,616 (leads Triple-A) for an average of 6,452 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,838,000. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,836,989 which includes 98 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2025 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.







