Campusano Drives in Three in Sunday Loss to Reno

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Reno Aces scored seven runs in the first two innings Sunday night at Southwest University Park and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4. The Aces won four of the six games in the series.

El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-5 with a double, his third consecutive multi-hit game. Catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs Sunday. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, his league-leading 24th double of the season. Reliever Jose Espada struck out two in two perfect relief innings.

Chihuahuas bench coach Matt Adams was ejected by home plate umpire Kellen Martin in the eighth inning, the Chihuahuas' fifth ejection of the year. The Chihuahuas have lost three games in a row. They finished the first half with a 38-37 record, their best first half since the Pacific Coast League switched to a split-season format in 2023.

Team Records: Reno (37-38), El Paso (38-37)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







