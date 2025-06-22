Campusano Drives in Three in Sunday Loss to Reno
June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Reno Aces scored seven runs in the first two innings Sunday night at Southwest University Park and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4. The Aces won four of the six games in the series.
El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-5 with a double, his third consecutive multi-hit game. Catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs Sunday. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, his league-leading 24th double of the season. Reliever Jose Espada struck out two in two perfect relief innings.
Chihuahuas bench coach Matt Adams was ejected by home plate umpire Kellen Martin in the eighth inning, the Chihuahuas' fifth ejection of the year. The Chihuahuas have lost three games in a row. They finished the first half with a 38-37 record, their best first half since the Pacific Coast League switched to a split-season format in 2023.
Team Records: Reno (37-38), El Paso (38-37)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025
- Alexander's 5.2 Shutout Innings Propels Sugar Land to Series-Finale Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Campusano Drives in Three in Sunday Loss to Reno - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Reno's Offense Takes Control, Aces Clinch Series over Chihuahuas in 12-4 Win - Reno Aces
- Comets Claim Series Finale over Express, 10-8 - Round Rock Express
- OKC Outlasts Round Rock - Oklahoma City Comets
- Rainiers Finish First Half with 7-2 Victory over Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Tacoma, 7-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Kerry Shines, Bees Blast Five Homers in Series-Splitting Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 22, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Late Sacramento Surge Sinks Salt Lake in Saturday Night Loss - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.