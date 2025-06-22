Alexander's 5.2 Shutout Innings Propels Sugar Land to Series-Finale Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Jason Alexander (W, 4-0) posted 5.2 scoreless innings while Luis Castro and Jesús Bastidas each blasted two-run homers, carrying the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-36) to a 5-2 wire-to-wire win against the Las Vegas Aviators (49-26) on Sunday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

After making his first start with the Houston Astros this season on Tuesday, Alexander took the mound against Las Vegas and wiggled out of a two-on no-out jam in the first with two strikeouts and a lineout.

The Space Cowboys jumped on the Aviators in the bottom of the first as Brice Matthews was hit by a pitch before Castro ambushed an first-pitch fastball 358-feet to left as Sugar Land took an early 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Omar Narváez roped a double down the right-field line, and with out in the inning, Collin Price pierced an RBI single up the middle as the Space Cowboys extended their advantage, 3-0.

Alexander induced a groundout to strand two runners in the second and set down Las Vegas in order in the third and fourth. The right-handed pitcher posted a zero in the fifth as he marooned two more Aviator baserunners for his fifth-straight scoreless frame.

Sugar Land stretched their lead in the fifth as Bastidas drove in Castro with a two-out two-run homer 387-feet to left as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 5-0.

RHP Patrick Halligan relieved Alexander with two outs in the fifth and finished off the frame with a groundout. Alexander went 5.2 shutout innings with only two hits, six walks and four punchouts.

Las Vegas cut into Sugar Land's lead with a two-run home run from Carlos Cortes in the seventh. Sugar Land threatened in the bottom half as Castro shot a one-out single into center, Narváez scolded a double to right and Zack Short walked to load the bases, but the runners were stranded.

RHP Luis Contreras (H, 6) came back out for the eighth after picking up the final out of the seventh and held the Space Cowboys' 5-2 advantage with a 1-2-3 frame.

For the second-straight inning, Sugar Land juiced the bases as Kenedy Corona doubled, Colin Barber walked and Matthews legged out an infield single, but again, the Space Cowboys could not tack on more to their lead.

RHP Ray Gaither (S, 1) was summoned for the ninth for the second-consecutive night and hurled a shutout frame to close out the 5-2 victory for Sugar Land.

NOTABLE:

- With a 1-for-3 night with a walk scored and a run, Brice Matthews is 21-for-53 (.396) in his last 13 games with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBI and eight walks. Matthews is currently on a 13-game on-base streak, the longest active streak on Sugar Land.

- Kenedy Corona has reached base in nine of his last 11 games and with two doubles, five RBI, four walks and four runs scored.

- Omar Narváez has reached base in 11 of his 12 games played with Sugar Land and is 14-for-45 (.311) with four doubles, seven RBI, seven walks and five runs scored. Sunday was Narváez's second-straight multi-hit game and fourth multi-hit contest with Sugar Land.

- Luis Castro crushed his seventh homer of the year in the second inning and his first since June 15 against the Reno Aces. Castro has hit four homers in the month of June. Sunday was also Castro's fifth game of the year with three hits or more and his first since June 15 against the Reno Aces.

- Jesús Bastidas belted a two-run home run in the fifth, his ninth of the year and first since June 15 against the Reno Aces.

- After 4.0 scoreless innings of relief against Las Vegas on May 23 and 5.2 shutout frames tonight, Jason Alexander has not allowed a run in 9.2 combined innings against the Aviators after being designated for assignment by the Athletics organization on May 16.

- Sunday marks the end of the first half for Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys were 39-36 and finished in second place in the PCL East.

Following Sugar Land's six-game series against Las Vegas, the Space Cowboys begin their second half on the road against the El Paso Chihuahuas for a six-game set. The first game of the series is Tuesday at 7:35 pm CT.







