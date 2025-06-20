Matthews Records Four-Hit Game for Space Cowboys on Friday

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Astros' top prospect Brice Matthews registered his second four-hit game of the season, helping the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-36) generate 13 baserunners in a 4-1 defeat against the Las Vegas Aviators (49-24) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Las Vegas loaded the bases with one out in the first, and although they scored a run on a walk, RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 0-6) induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat. The Aviators added two more runs in the second as Sugar Land fell behind, 3-0.

Ivey settled into the game by retiring Las Vegas in order in the third before hurling a scoreless fourth.

Sugar Land recorded a base knock in each of their first three frames but were unable to breakthrough as they trailed 3-0 after three.

Matthews shot a base knock up the middle to lead off the fourth and moved to second after a balk. In the ensuing at-bat, Luis Castro slashed an opposite-field single as the Space Cowboys had runners on the corners with nobody out before Zack Short scored Matthews on a sacrifice fly.

Ivey worked around an error in the fifth to fire his third-straight shutout inning while retiring nine of the last 11 batters he faced. The righty went five innings while only allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Jesús Bastidas pulled a sinking sweeper past the third baseman's glove for double in the fifth, while Matthews grinded a two-out walk. The two executed a double steal, putting two men in scoring position with two outs, however, a groundout stranded the runners as the Space Cowboys faced a two-run deficit heading into the sixth.

RHP Anderson Bido relieved Ivey in the sixth, making his first Triple-A appearance of his career, and worked out of a two-on one-out jam to retire the side and keep the score at 3-1. In the ensuing inning, another Aviator reached scoring position, but Bido shut the door for his second-straight scoreless inning.

Sugar Land attempted a two-out rally in the seventh as Taylor Trammell kept the inning alive with a walk, Matthews laced his third hit into left allowing Trammell to go first to third, but they were left on.

RHP Jayden Murray entered in the eighth and navigated around a two-out walk for a scoreless frame.

Las Vegas tacked on one more in the ninth with a sacrifice fly, but the Space Cowboys would not go down quietly. Kenedy Corona worked a lead-off walk and Matthews ripped a two-out double into left, his fourth hit of the night, but a strikeout stranded the runners as the Space Cowboys fell, 4-1 on Friday.

NOTABLE:

- With a 4-for-4 game on Friday with a double, Brice Matthews is 19-for-46 (.413) in his last 11 games with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI and six walks. Friday was Matthews' first four-hit game since he hit for the cycle against the Salt Lake Bees on May 10. The second baseman also stole two bases on Friday, his fifth multi-stolen base game of the year.

- Omar Narváez picked up his third multi-hit game with the Space Cowboys on Friday as he went 2-for-3 with a walk on Friday. Since making his Sugar Land debut in 2025 on June 6, Narváez has reached base in 10 of the 11 games he has played with the Space Cowboys.

- Tyler Ivey went 5.0 innings on Friday with only two earned runs allowed, his fifth time tossing 5.0 or more innings in 2025 and Ivey's first time allowing two earned runs or less since he shutout the Reno Aces on May 18.

- Taylor Trammell is currently on a six-game on-base streak with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. Trammell also had his hardest-tracked ball on Major League rehab in the ninth with an 111.7 mph lineout.

- After getting promoted to Sugar Land on Friday, Anderson Bido made his Triple-A debut with 2.0 shutout innings with two hits and a walk.

The penultimate game of the Sugar Land's series against Las Vegas begins Saturday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola is scheduled to start against RHP Luis Morales. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.