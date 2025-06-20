Round Rock Falls to Oklahoma City, 7-6

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Both clubs traded scoreless frames until Oklahoma City C Hunter Feduccia homered to start the fourth inning. Feduccia sent the first pitch he saw onto the berm in center field for a 1-0 advantage.

Express DH Michael Helman had the answer in the top of the fifth with a two-strike homer knotting it up, 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Comets 1B Ryan Ward led off with a triple and later scored on LF Steward Berroa's sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Oklahoma City DH Kody Hoese led off the seventh with a solo home run then 2B Austin Gauthier doubled and came home on Feduccia's RBI single. PH Justin Dean drew a bases-loaded walk and RF Esteury Ruiz plated a run with a groundout to complete the four-run inning as the Comets led 6-1.

Round Rock RF Billy McKinney was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth, then the Express recorded six consecutive hits to tie it up in the ninth. Helman doubled off the wall then PH Cooper Johnson, 2B Justin Foscue and CF Dustin Harris recorded RBI singles. 1B Blaine Crim drew a full-count bases-loaded walk that brought in the tying run, sending it to the bottom of the ninth tied at six.

The Comets loaded the bases in the ninth then Gauthier drew a walk that would bring Dean in from third, giving Oklahoma City its sixth consecutive win, this time by a final of 7-6.

WELCOME TO TRIPLE-A: Express RHP Josh Sanders made his Triple-A debut on Thursday night after being called up from Single-A Hickory. The Yukon, Oklahoma native threw a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a walk and a hit.

MICHAEL'S MASHING: DH Michael Helman recorded both of Round Rock's extra-base hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI on Thursday night. Helman has 18 hits in his last 16 games with five doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI.

DANE ON THE HILL: In his 11 th start of the year, RHP Dane Dunning tallied his sixth start holding opponents to less than two runs. In 4.2 innings pitched, he held the Comets to three hits and one run that came on a Hunter Feduccia homer. Dunning entered the night with 13.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the Pacific Coast League's longest active streak.

NEXT GAME: Friday, June 20 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

