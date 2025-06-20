OKC Comets Game Notes - June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (33-39) at Oklahoma City Comets (44-28)

Game #73 of 150/First Half #73 of 75/Home #40 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-LHP Ty Blach (1-0, 3.86) vs. OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-0, 8.44)

Friday, June 20, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a season-best seventh straight win and their second 4-0 start to a series this season when they meet the Round Rock Express for the fourth time this week at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have tied their longest winning streak of the season with six consecutive victories and have won the first three games of a series for the first time since April 22-24 in Salt Lake...Tonight is 89ers Night and Comets players will don 89ers jerseys and Abner 89er caps.

Last Game: With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier drew a walk to bring in the game-winning run and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-6 win against the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express had scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a five-run deficit before the Comets regrouped to score the winning run in their next at-bat. Oklahoma City's first run of the day scored on a solo home run by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning. Round Rock tied the score in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Michael Helman. Oklahoma City regained the lead on a sacrifice fly by Steward Berroa in the sixth inning and added four more runs in the seventh inning, including a home run by Kody Hoese to build a 6-1 lead. In the ninth inning, seven consecutive Express batters reached base with one out. Round Rock connected on six hits in the inning and eventually tied the score on a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) is set to make his third start and fourth appearance since joining the Comets...He last pitched June 14 in Albuquerque and was charged with a season-high six runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts over a season-high 4.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision of the Comets' 8-7 comeback win...Funkhouser made his team debut June 1 in Las Vegas. He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances and posted a 1-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 26.0 innings this spring with 24 strikeouts against five walks...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played just five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit between 2020-21.

Against the Express: 2025: 10-5 2024: 15-12 All-time: 201-156 At OKC: 92-77 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff enters this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA is 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

The Window Closed: Oklahoma City has now won nine of the last 11 games, sits a season-best 16 games above .500 at 44-28 and has also won a season-best five straight home games. However, the Comets will finish the first half of the PCL season in second place as the Las Vegas Aviators clinched the PCL first-half title Thursday night by winning both games of a doubleheader in Sugar Land. The Comets currently sit 4.0 games behind the Aviators in the overall PCL standings with three games remaining in the first half...By winning the first half, Las Vegas secured a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 10-5 while the Aviators have gone 14-2, including wins in 11 straight and 13 of 14.

The Final Act: Last night, Oklahoma City picked up its seventh walk-off win of the season as well as its second walk-off win of the current series and third in the last five home games, including Tuesday against Round Rock and June 7 against Reno...Thursday was also the Comets' 26th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC picking up its 15th win in that scenario (15-11). Last night was also the fifth time in the last eight games a contest came down to a final at-bat for OKC...Additionally, last night's one-run victory was the Comets' league-leading 28th one-run game of the season. OKC is now 17-11 in one-run games this season and has at least five more one-run wins than any other team in the PCL. Since June 3 (15 G), the Comets have played in nine one-run games, going 5-4.

Hold On Loosely: The Comets led, 6-1, entering the ninth inning yesterday before conceding five runs. It marked the largest lead lost in the ninth inning this season and the third time the Comets have not been able to finish off a game when leading by at least three runs in the ninth inning. It was also the sixth overall time this season an opponent tied or took the lead when down to their final out and seventh time an opponent tied or took the lead after entering final at-bat trailing, but yesterday was the second time in those seven instances the Comets rebounded to win the game. In three of the last eight home games, the Comets have squandered a ninth-inning lead...Last night, OKC was charged with its 25th blown save of the season - most among all teams in the Minors or Majors by five - including nine this month alone (16 G).

Outburst: The Comets have now scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games (62 R) and at least five runs in 19 of the last 22 games. This is the first time during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) the team has scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games...Since May 25 (22 G), the Comets are slashing .314/.415/.533 with an average of 8.0 runs per game and 11.2 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, OPS (.948), runs (174) and hits (246) while tied for first in SLG. The team has also scored at least seven runs in 15 of the 22 games.

Dinger Details: Hunter Feduccia and Kody Hoese both homered for the Comets Thursday as OKC has now hit a home run in a season-best seven straight games (15 HR). The Comets now have four consecutive multi-homer games (10 HR) and six in the last seven games...OKC has hit an astounding 34 homers in 15 games against Round Rock this year while hitting 60 homers over their other 57 games this season...The Comets' 94 HR this season are tied with Albuquerque for the most in the PCL and fourth overall in the Minors.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a RBI and his league-leading 34th stolen base of the season Thursday...He extended his on-base streak to a season-best 24 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season and tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the PCL this season...This is Ruiz's longest on-base streak since 2022 when he reached base in 28 consecutive games with El Paso...The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Andre Lipcius who put together a 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Thirty-three of Ruiz's stolen bases have come with OKC following an early season trade. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015).

Chaving the Day: Michael Chavis had Thursday off but reached base five times Wednesday as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, four RBI and scored three runs. It marked the second time in four games he tallied four hits in a game, including three for extra bases, as he hit for the cycle June 14 in Albuquerque...Chavis extended his hitting streak to season-best seven games and is batting .438 (14x32) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored...He has also hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-61 (.361) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored...His 35 extra-base hits this season are tied third-most in the league and his 133 total bases rank fourth.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season Thursday and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games with an at-bat, batting .440 (22x50) with seven multi-hit games, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored...In his first eight games off the Injured List, Kody Hoese is batting .452 (14x31) two homers and three doubles.







