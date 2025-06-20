Mederos Masterpiece Blanks River Cats to Even Series

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees earned a 6-0 victory on Friday night to even the series at two games apiece, backed by Victor Mederos' best outing of the season--a seven-inning, scoreless quality start. It marked Salt Lake's second shutout win of the year, with both coming against Sacramento.

WP: Victor Mederos (4 - 3)

LP: Mason Black (1 - 5)

Game Summary

The Bees jumped out early in the first, capitalizing on 10 straight balls from Sacramento starter Mason Black. Back-to-back walks set the table for J.D. Davis, who punched a two-run single up the middle to give Salt Lake the lead.

Salt Lake extended its lead in the fourth with force, as Ben Gamel led off the inning with his fourth homer in the last three games. The Bees added another run later in the frame when a throwing error by catcher Logan Porter allowed Tucker Flint to score from third.

Victor Mederos cruised through seven shutout innings, retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced to lock in his fourth quality start of the season.

Salt Lake padded its lead in the seventh after Yolmer Sánchez opened the inning with his second leadoff hit of the night, eventually scoring on Sacramento's third error of the game to make it 5-0.

The Bees put the cherry on top in the eighth as Yolmer Sánchez collected his second hit of the night, driving in J.D. Davis with an RBI single to center. José Fermín closed the door in the ninth, working around a two-runner jam to secure the shutout and seal Salt Lake's 6-0 victory, evening the series on Friday night.

Game Notes

Salt Lake evened the series on Friday with a 6-0 win in Game four, improving to 28-44. The Bees matched their season-low in hits in a win with just six--tied with a previous victory over Sacramento on April 16. It marked Salt Lake's second shutout win of the season, both 6-0 decisions against the River Cats.

The bullpen continued its dominant stretch, delivering its third straight scoreless outing--a streak last matched from May 15-17, also against Sacramento. Jack Dashwood and Jose Fermin combined for two shutout innings, four strikeouts, and just two hits, extending the bullpen's run to a season-best 12 consecutive scoreless innings.

Victor Mederos delivered a masterclass on the mound, earning his fourth win of the season to tie Caden Dana for the team lead and lowering his ERA to 3.62. The right-hander tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Mederos has now authored both of Salt Lake's shutouts this year--both against Sacramento--and owns a team-best four quality starts in 2025.

Ben Gamel continued his red-hot start with Salt Lake, launching his fourth home run in the last three games to extend his hitting streak to six. He's scored in four straight contests and has hit safely in all but one game since joining the Bees on June 10, batting .364 over that stretch.

Niko Kavadas drew multiple walks for the third consecutive game, marking his ninth multi-walk effort of the season. He's now reached base in 11 straight games and 40 of his last 43, bringing his walk total to 50--third most in the Pacific Coast League.

J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 for his second multi-hit game of the series and has now hit safely in all three games he's played this week. He drove in a pair of runs in the first inning, giving him seven RBIs in the series and marking his eighth multi-RBI game of the season. Davis has been raking in June, batting .333 (16-for-48) with three doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs, and a 1.023 OPS.

Yolmer Sánchez recorded two hits for the third straight game, scoring and driving in a run to continue his strong stretch at the plate. He's now hit safely in four consecutive games--matching his season-high hit streak from May 28 to June 1 against Tacoma--batting .438 with a double and two RBIs during the streak.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees look to take control of the series on Saturday night as Dakota Hudson takes the mound against Carson Ragsdale. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Superhero Night, with a postgame drone show to follow.







