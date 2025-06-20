English's Two-Homer, Five-RBI Night Fuels 17-4 Rout of Chihuahuas

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Tristin English smashed two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Reno Aces (35-38) to a dominant 17-4 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-35), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, Friday night at Southwest University Park. Five different Aces recorded three hits in the blowout win.

English continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his sixth and seventh homers of the season. His five-RBI night extended his hitting streak to 14 games, a span in which he has gone 24-for-60 (.400) with nine doubles, four home runs, and 23 RBI.

Spencer Giesting showcased his best stuff since joining Reno, spinning six solid innings in which he allowed two runs, walked two, and struck out seven. The quality start marked the first of his Triple-A career and earned the lefty his first win at the level. Giesting now holds a 6.14 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings since being recalled from Double-A Amarillo.

Gavin Logan delivered a stellar Triple-A debut, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. The catcher was promoted from Amarillo after slashing .241/.371/.356 with seven doubles, one homer, and 11 RBI.

Jorge Barrosa extended his own hitting streak to 14 games with a 3-for-5 night that included two RBI. The electrifying switch-hitter has gone 24-for-64 (.375) with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI during the stretch.

Jake McCarthy added three hits of his own, finishing 3-for-6 with three RBI. After a slow May, Reno's leadoff man has found his rhythm in June, hitting .360/.442/.493 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, and 10 walks in 17 games.

Veteran slugger Trey Mancini joined the power parade in the ninth inning, belting his 14th homer of the season-a three-run blast that was the cherry on top of Reno's 17-run performance. Mancini continues to anchor the Aces' offense, now batting .310/.377/.522 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, and 58 RBI.

The BLC-Nine will look to keep rolling in Saturday's matchup against El Paso. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 3-for-7, 2 HR, 5 RBI

Gavin Logan: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-7, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Christian Pache: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5

Spencer Giesting: W (1), 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.