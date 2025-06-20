Díaz Dominates in 4-2 Victory over Albuquerque

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (35-37) got 7.0+ innings from Jhonathan Díaz in his sixth quality start of the season, tied for the PCL lead, in a 4-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-39) on Thursday night.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the first inning. Samad Taylor led off with a double to left field and advanced to third on a single from Rhylan Thomas. Harry Ford walked to load the bases, following which Leody Taveras grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Taylor to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. With one out and runners on the corners, Tyler Locklear lined out to third base; Taveras was stealing on the play, and he was doubled off at first base to end the inning.

Both pitching staffs kept the offense at bay for much of the contest. Tacoma starter Jhonathan Díaz only allowed three baserunners through his first 5.0 innings pitched while keeping the Isotopes off the scoreboard. Albuquerque right-hander Andrew Quezada did not allow another run prior to the fifth inning, striking out two Rainiers in the process and forcing another double play as well.

The Rainiers added on in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Packard and Jack López were retired on flyouts to start the inning, which Austin Shenton followed with a walk. Taylor also worked a walk, and Thomas knocked a single into center field. Shenton was safe on a close play at the plate, extending the Tacoma advantage to 2-0. With runners on first and second, Ford popped out to end the frame.

Tacoma tacked on another in the sixth, which began with a walk to Taveras. Taveras also stole second base, and the throw was wide, allowing him to advance to third. Locklear struck out, which Leo Rivas followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing the Tacoma lead to 3-0.

The Rainiers pushed their advantage further in the seventh inning. López led off with his third home run of the season to left field, making it 4-0. Shenton followed with a base hit, and Taylor walked for a second consecutive plate appearance. Thomas then grounded into a 3-6 fielder's choice, and with runners on the corners, Ford grounded into the third double play of the game for Tacoma to end the inning.

Albuquerque broke through in the eighth inning. After 7.0 shutout frames, Díaz gave up a leadoff single to Drew Romo, which was followed by another base hit by Trevor Boone. Julio Carreras got the Isotopes' third consecutive base hit, which scored Romo to cut the deficit to 4-1. Trevor Gott came on in relief for Tacoma, and he was met with a single by Owen Miller, which loaded the bases. Gott then induced a 4-6-3 double play from Sterlin Thompson, which Boone scored on, making it 4-2. Bernabel then popped out to end the frame, and 4-2 would be the final score.

Jackson Kowar came on and shut the door in the ninth inning, retiring three of the four batters he faced for his first save of the season. Díaz earned his third victory of the season with 7.0+ innings pitched, allowing two runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Quezada took the loss for Albuquerque, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two runs on six hits.

Postgame Notes:

Jhonathan Díaz recorded his fifth quality start in six outings, and his sixth quality start of the season. He is just the second pitcher to reach six quality outings in the PCL this season, as he joins Sacramento's Carson Whisenhunt. Díaz became the first pitcher to pitch into the eighth inning for Tacoma this season, and the third pitcher in the PCL this season to record multiple starts of 7.0 innings. Jackson Kowar recorded his first save of the season on Thursday night. His most recent save came when he was with Triple-A Omaha in a victory over Columbus on July 27, 2023. Kowar has recorded a 1.29 ERA in eight appearances for Tacoma this season. Locklear doubled in the fourth inning to bring his slugging percentage to .534 in June, which leads the team for the month and is his highest slugging percentage for a single month this season.







