Isotopes Fall to Tacoma, 4-2

June 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Rainiers' Jhonathan Diaz pitched 7.0 innings of two-run ball while the Isotopes did not record an extra-base hit to give Tacoma a 4-2 win Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Tacoma holds a 2-1 series lead. The Isotopes have dropped nine of their last 12 games after going 9-3 in their previous 12 contests.

-Albuquerque was limited to two runs or fewer for the 15th time this year and second in this series (June 17, one run).

-The Isotopes were held without an extra-base hit for the fourth time this season (last: May 8 at Oklahoma City). Three of the four instances have come on the road (lone exception: April 1 vs. Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque is 2-5 in its last seven games at Cheney Stadium dating back to September 8, 2024.

-The Isotopes have walked at least five batters in three-straight games for the fourth time this year (June 5-7 at El Paso). The club high is four-straight games with at least five free passes (April 5-9).

Albuquerque fell to 16-18 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Six of the club's last eight contests have had a margin of two runs or fewer (2-4).

-The Isotopes have gone 5-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the first three games of the series. The club has the sixth-lowest average (.270) and seventh-fewest hits (175) in the Pacific Coast League with runners in scoring position.

-Tacoma starter Jhonathan Diaz spun 7.0 innings of two-run ball and surrendered just five hits and one walk while fanning three. He's the third opposing starter to complete 7.0 innings in 2025 (also: May 10 at Oklahoma City, Justin Wrobleski and May 17 vs. Tacoma, Blas Castano). It's also the 11th quality start by an opponent this season

-Andrew Quezada tossed 5.0 frames of two-run ball and allowed six hits and three walks with two punchouts. It's the 14th time an Isotopes starter allowed two runs or fewer (min. 5.0 IP) and the third occurrence for Quezada.

-The Isotopes' defense tied a season-high by turning four grounded into double plays (also: May 17 vs. Tacoma).

-Owen Miller recorded two hits, his 13th multi-hit game of the season, to extend his hit streak to 14 games, setting a new career-high (previous: 13, May 3-21, 2023, with Milwaukee). Slashing .393/.409/.574 with five doubles, two homers and seven RBI during stretch. Has eight multi-hit contests during streak.

-Warming Bernabel recorded a single to extend his hit streak to 14 games, slashing .429/.443/.500 with one double, one homer and eight RBI. It's tied for the longest hit streak of his career (also: June 26-July 20, 2024, and August 23-September 10, 2024).

-Yanquiel Fernandez registered a single and has a hit in eight of last nine games Since June 4 (nine games), is slashing .432/.436/.649 (16x37) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

-Drew Romo singled and is hitting .303 (10x33) with three doubles, one homer and three RBI since June 4 (nine games).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. Mason Albright is slated to start for the Isotopes while Casey Lawrence is expected to start for Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.