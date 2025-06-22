Rainiers Finish First Half with 7-2 Victory over Isotopes

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-37) finished their 24-game homestand with a record of 17-7 as Spencer Packard's three RBI game led them past the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-43) by a score of 7-2. The win closes out the first half of the season and puts Tacoma over .500 for the first time since they were 5-4 on April 6.

Albuquerque opened the scoring in the first inning for the second consecutive game. After Julio Carreras grounded out, Owen Miller laced a double to right-center field. Sean Bouchard followed with a walk, and Sterlin Thompson struck out swinging. Keston Hiura then drove a two-RBI double into the left-center field gap to put the Isotopes on top 2-0. Zac Veen beat out a ground ball to second base for an infield single, but Hiura was caught between third and home on the play after taking a wide turn, and he was eventually tagged out after a rundown to end the inning.

Tacoma cut the deficit in half in the second. Leo Rivas hit a one-out single and advanced to second base on a ground out to third base by Blake Hunt. Spencer Packard knocked an RBI single into center field to make it 2-1. Albuquerque starter Jack O'Loughlin forced Jack López to fly out to center, which ended the frame.

The Rainiers tied the game in the third inning, which began with a walk by Samad Taylor. Rhylan Thomas followed with a single, and Harry Ford flied out to deep right field, enabling Taylor to tag up and advance to third base. Thomas stole second with Tyler Locklear at the plate, who would eventually walk to load the bases. Leody Taveras grounded into a 6-4 fielder's choice, which Taylor scored on to knot the game at two. With runners on the corners, Albuquerque reliever Karl Kauffman struck Rivas out looking to escape the jam.

Logan Evans went 5.0 innings in his start, allowing two earned runs on three hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. He did not allow a hit after the three-hit first inning when Albuquerque plated two. Adonis Medina came on in relief of Evans in the sixth inning, and he pitched 2.0 scoreless frames.

Tacoma took the lead in the sixth inning. Rivas and Hunt worked back-to-back walks, and Packard singled to load the bases. López hit a sacrifice fly to right field to give Tacoma a 3-2 lead, which also advanced Hunt to third base. Taylor then executed a safety squeeze to score Hunt to extend the lead 4-2 while Albuquerque recorded the out at first base. Thomas flied out to center field to end the frame.

The Rainiers added to their lead in the seventh, as Ford led off with a walk. Lockler singled, and Taveras popped out. With Rivas at the plate, both runners would advance a base on a wild pitch before Rivas eventually walked. With the bases full, Hunt struck out looking, and Packard knocked a two-out single to left that scored both Ford and Locklear to push the Tacoma advantage to 6-2.

Tacoma tacked one more on in the eighth. Taylor hit a leadoff double, and after Thomas flied out to right, Ford singled to put runners on the corners. Locklear then hit a popup into shallow right that second baseman Julio Carreras caught over his shoulder, at which point Taylor tagged up and scored on a close play at the plate. Taveras flied to left field to end the inning with the score at 7-2, which would be the final.

Austin Kitchen finished the game for Tacoma with 2.0 scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts along the way. Medina took the victory with 2.0 scoreless frames of his own, while Luis Peralta took the loss for Albuquerque after he allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks and did not record an out in the sixth inning.

Postgame Notes:

With his three hits on Sunday, Spencer Packard increased his OBP over Tacoma's 24-game homestand to .476, which leads the PCL in that time frame.

Logan Evans allowed just two earned runs on 5.0 innings, finishing off a strong homestand for Tacoma's starting rotation. Over the 24-game stretch, they posted a PCL-best 3.75 ERA. Their 4.00 K/BB ratio over the long stay at home leads all of Triple-A, as the starters walked only 25 batters over the 24 games, which also leads Triple-A.

The bullpen pitched 4.0 scoreless innings on Sunday, which marks the fifth time in the last seven games that they have not given up a run.

Harry Ford drew a walk for a fifth consecutive game on Sunday, which is tied for the second-longest walk streak for a Rainier this season. The only longer walk streak by a Rainier is Ford's six-game streak from April 9-18. He is one of just four players in the PCL to have multiple five-game walk streaks this season.

With their win on Sunday, the Rainiers moved to 8-6 on Sundays on the season. With the 7 runs they put on the board, they moved into second place in the PCL with 84 runs scored on Sunday games.







