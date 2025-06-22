Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Tacoma, 7-2

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - With the game tied at 2-2 entering the sixth inning, the Rainiers scored five unanswered runs over the next three frames en route to a 7-2 victory over Albuquerque Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped five of the six games during the set. It's the first time Tacoma has won five contests in a series against Albuquerque in club history. The team is also in the midst of their fourth four-game losing streak of the year, tying a season-high.

-Albuquerque has lost five games in a six-game set for the first time since losing five of six at Reno to finish the 2024 season.

-The Isotopes finish the first half with a 31-43 record. Since June 6, the club went 3-12 with two four-game losing streaks.

-Albuquerque was held to two runs or fewer for the 17 th time this season and fourth this series. The club's 25 runs over the set are tied for the eighth-fewest in Triple-A during the span.

-The Isotopes registered just four hits, the seventh time in 2025 with four or fewer in a contest (last: May 13 vs. Tacoma). Five of the seven instances have come on the road (other at home: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, four).

-Albuquerque's pitching staff walked seven batters and issued at least five free passes in all six games, a season-high. The club's 36 walks during the six-game set are the third-most in Triple-A during span.

-Despite allowing seven runs, the Isotopes only relented one extra-base hit, the 11 th occurrence permitting one or fewer this season.

- Owen Miller recorded a double to extend his career-high hit streak to 17 games. Slashing .370/.380/.548 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBI during stretch.

- Keston Hiura doubled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 25 contests, the longest by an Isotope since Cole Tucker's 27-gamer from July 1-August 5, 2023. During streak is slashing .337/.417/.695 with eight doubles, one triple, eight homers, 24 RBI and nine walks. Has at least one hit in 23 of 25 games.

-Since returning to Triple-A Albuquerque this week, Zac Veen has gone 3-for-20 with one homer and RBI.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes travel to Las Vegas to begin a six-game series against the Aviators beginning Tuesday night at 8:05 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.