OKC Comets Game Notes - June 22, 2025

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (34-40) at Oklahoma City Comets (45-29)

Game #75 of 150/First Half #75 of 75/Home #42 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 8.28) vs. OKC-RHP Tyler Glasnow (NR, -.--)

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 3:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out the first half of the PCL season at 3:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment...The Comets have clinched the current series as they own a 4-1 series lead and will win a fifth straight season series against Round Rock...Following today's game, the Comets will host a watch party for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets overcame a three-run deficit in a 4-3 win against the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express loaded the bases in the third inning before Blaine Crim connected on a two-run single. Round Rock then brought in another run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead. Alex Freeland logged the Comets' first run of the night in the third inning when he lined a double into left field. Chuckie Robinson later sent a two-run home run out to left field in the fourth inning to tie the score, 3-3. Oklahoma City took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning when James Outman stole third base and then scored on a throwing error during the play. The Comets then held the Express scoreless over the final six innings with José Rodríguez (4-1) picking up the win, Edgardo Henriquez earning a hold and Alexis Díaz recording his first save with OKC.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2024 MLB All-Star Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment...Glasnow made five starts with the Dodgers to start the season before landing on the 15-day Injured List April 28 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 31...In his five starts with the Dodgers this season, Glasnow went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 walks against 11 strikeouts and held opponents to a .185 BAA over 18.0 IP. He last pitched April 27 against Pittsburgh, allowing two solo home runs over 1.0 IP with a walk...In his first season with the Dodgers in 2024, Glasnow was the team's Opening Day starter and went on to be named to his first MLB All-Star team, but did not appear in the game due to injury. He went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts (134.0 IP) with 168 K's and 35 walks in limited action due to stints on the IL in July (lower back tightness) and from mid-August through the end of the season (right elbow tendinitis)...Glasnow came to the Dodgers in December 2023 via a trade with Tampa Bay that sent Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Rays for Glasnow and Manuel Margot...He is in his 10th season in the Majors having spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-18), Tampa Bay (2018-23) and the Dodgers (2024-25)...Glasnow is the seventh Dodger to join OKC on a rehab assignment this season.

Landon Knack (1-0) is scheduled to follow Glasnow and make his second appearance of the series...He pitched Tuesday against the Express, allowing a season-high six runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk over 5.1 innings. His seven hits allowed also tied his season-high mark and it was the first outing of his pro career in which he did not record a strikeout. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-7 walk-off win...He has made six appearances (five starts) with OKC this season and nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Express: 2025: 11-6 2024: 15-12 All-time: 202-157 At OKC: 93-78 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 in Bricktown...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff entered this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA was 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown...Including 2025, Oklahoma City has now won five straight season series against the Express, going 72-49 during the span.

Finishing Strong: The Comets enter the final game of the first half of the PCL season with wins in seven of the last eight games and in 10 of the last 13 games. Oklahoma City has matched its season-high mark of 16 games above .500...Despite the recent boost, the Comets will finish the first half of the PCL season in second place out of 10 teams as the Las Vegas Aviators clinched the first-half title Thursday to secure a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...The Comets went 8-1-4 in series during the first half of the season and are one of four Triple-A teams with at least 45 wins. Since Triple-A shifted to a split-season format in 2023, this is the second-winningest half OKC has recorded, trailing only the first half of 2023 (50-23). The team has notched a minimum of 39 wins in all five halves during that span.

Decelerate: The Comets have scored four runs in back-to-back games (8 R), marking the first time OKC has scored fewer than five runs in consecutive games since a three-game stretch May 9-11 (8 R)...Entering Friday, the Comets had scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games (62 R), marking the first time that's happened during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998). OKC had also scored at least five runs in eight straight games, nine of the previous 10 games and 19 of the previous 22 games...Oklahoma City's four hits were the fewest by the team since also recording four hits June 10 in Albuquerque, although that game was called in the top of the eighth inning. The Comets have now been held to four hits or less six times this season, but just twice since May 22 (27 G)...Even with the recent cool down, since May 25 (24 G) the Comets are slashing .308/.406/.515 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 10.9 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS (.921), runs (182) and hits (262). The team has also scored at least seven runs in 15 of the 24 games.

Dinger Details: Last night, Chuckie Robinson hit his first home run with the Comets since joining the team earlier this month. It was his second home run of the season overall as he last homered May 10 for Salt Lake against Sugar Land...The Comets have now hit 35 home runs in 17 games against the Express this season, while hitting 60 homers over their other 57 games...Oklahoma City has hit at least one home run in eight of its last nine games overall (16 HR), including a season-best stretch of seven straight games with a homer...The Comets' 95 total home runs this season are second-most in the PCL behind Albuquerque's 96.

Sales Pitch: The Comets pitching staff held the Express to three runs and scoreless in eight of nine innings Saturday night after allowing 13 runs Friday. OKC has also kept Round Rock off the board in 11 of the last 12 innings after surrendering 18 runs over a seven-inning span between the ninth inning Thursday and sixth inning Friday...Across the last 29 games (since May 20), the Comets own a 6.78 ERA - second-highest in the full-season Minors - while allowing the second-most hits (310 H/10.7 HPG) and third-most runs overall (201 R/6.9 RPG). Opponents have batted .295 overall, including .321 (101x315) with runners in scoring position...Including last night, the Comets have surrendered at least one inning of three-plus runs in 21 of the 29 games for a total of 30 instances...OKC tied its season high with 11 walks yesterday and have issued 18 walks the last two games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 1-for-4 with a RBI double last night and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with three homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored...He ranks among the top PCL leaders in walks (1st, 54), doubles (T-1st, 23), runs (T-2nd, 55) and RBI (3rd, 56).

Close Calls: The Comets played their league-leading 29th one-run game yesterday, including three of five games this series, six of their last 11 games and 10 of their last 17 games...Friday was the team's 11th win this season after trailing by at least three runs - surpassing their total of seven wins in 2024.

Around the Horn: The Comets are 7-5 in series finales this season with wins in four straight. OKC's last loss in a series finale was May 18 in Round Rock in 10 innings...Kody Hoese finished with another multi-hit game Saturday, going 2-for-4 and scored a run. During his current season-best six-game hit streak, Hoese is 13-for-25 (.520) with five multi-hit games. He is 18-for-39 (.462) over his last 10 games since returning from the Injured List, with two homers and three doubles.







