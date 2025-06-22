Kerry Shines, Bees Blast Five Homers in Series-Splitting Win

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees launched a season-high five home runs in Sunday's series finale earning an 11-1 blow out victory over the Sacramento River Cats to split the series three games apiece.

Salt Lake Bees 11, Sacramento River Cats 1

WP: Brett Kerry (2 - 4)

LP: Juan Mercedes (1 - 4)

Game Summary

Salt Lake wasted no time jumping ahead, plating four runs in the opening frame. After a two-out, two-run double by J.D. Davis, Carter Kieboom followed with a three-run blast to left-center field--his first homer since May 7 and seventh of the year--to give the Bees a 4-0 lead.

The offense kept buzzing in the second as the Bees pushed across five runs with three homers in the inning. Zach Humphreys launched a two-run homer to right-center, and Niko Kavadas followed with his 14th of the season, a two-run shot of his own. Davis capped the inning with a solo homer, his second extra-base hit of the game, pushing Salt Lake's lead to 9-0.

The Bees added another in the fifth on a Chad Wallach double, increasing their lead to 10-0 as starter Brett Kerry dominated on the mound for Salt Lake, striking out six and allowing just one run over 7.1 innings. Sacramento's only run came in the eighth after a leadoff Zach Morgan double followed by a Grant McCray RBI two-bagger.

Salt Lake added one more for good measure in the eighth, as Yolmer Sánchez launched the Bees' fifth home run of the game--this one over the right-field fence--to cap an 11-1 rout and secure a series split with Sacramento.

Game Notes

The win for Salt Lake secured a series split with Sacramento, moving the Bees to 2-5-6 in series play and 29-45 overall.

Salt Lake tallied 11 runs in the victory, its highest run total since scoring 12 against Round Rock on June 7. Four Bees recorded multi-hit games as the team collected 11 hits--marking the second time in the series that Salt Lake reached double-digit hits.

The Bees launched a season-best five home runs in Sunday's game, including three in the second inning, one shy of the franchise record set in 1994 and once again in 2014. Salt Lake has now homered in nine straight games, collecting 18 home runs during that stretch--second most in the PCL behind Reno's 22.

Brett Kerry delivered a stellar performance, tossing 7.1 innings--his third-longest outing of his professional career--and recorded his first quality start of the season. It marked his first quality start since July 9, 2024, which also came against Sacramento. Kerry allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five, becoming the sixth Salt Lake pitcher to post a quality start against Sacramento this season, accounting for nearly half of the team's 14 total quality starts in 2025.

J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, recording his third multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the series. He capped off Salt Lake's five-run second inning with his 10th home run of the season, marking his first double-digit homer year at the Triple-A level since 2018. Davis finished the series batting .333 with a team-high 10 RBIs, five runs scored, and a 1.047 OPS.

Carter Kieboom delivered the game's first home run--his first since May 7 against Sugar Land and his seventh of the season. He went 2-for-3, logging his 17th multi-hit game of the year, third most on the team behind J.D. Davis.

Yolmer Sánchez continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-4 for his fourth multi-hit performance in the last five games while driving in and scoring a run. He extended his RBI streak to three games and scored his 35th run of the season, trailing only Chad Stevens (43) and Niko Kavadas (40) for the team lead. Sánchez is having his best month of the year, hitting .325 in June with two of his three home runs and seven of his 16 RBIs coming this month.

Matthew Lugo extended his hitting streak to six games, setting a new season high after previously stringing together five straight from April 19-24. Lugo went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the second time in the series, crossing the plate in his third consecutive game.

Niko Kavadas homered for the second straight game, pushing his team-leading total to 14 on the season. He recorded his 12th multi-RBI game of the year, the most on the team, and extended his on-base streak to 13 games--having reached safely in 42 of his last 45. Kavadas also drew a walk for the fifth straight game, bringing his season total to 52, third-most in the PCL behind Alex Freeland (54) of Oklahoma City and Zack Short (53) of Sugar Land.

Zach Humphreys snapped an 0-for-16 skid in a big way, launching his first home run of the season in the second inning to ignite the Bees' five-run rally. The opposite-field shot drove in two runs, marking his sixth multi-RBI game of the year--tying a career high set in each of the past two seasons.

Up Next

Salt Lake hits the road for a nine-game trip, beginning with a six-game series against the Reno Aces. First pitch for Tuesday's opener at Greater Nevada Field is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.