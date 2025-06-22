Reno's Offense Takes Control, Aces Clinch Series over Chihuahuas in 12-4 Win

EL PASO, Texas - The Reno Aces (37-38) shut down the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-37), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a 12-4 blowout on Sunday at Southwest University Park to secure a series victory. It marked the BLC-Nine's first series win since they took four of six from the Sacramento River Cats in early May.

Reno's offense exploded out of the gate, scoring seven runs in the first two innings. Blaze Alexander and René Pinto sparked the rally with back-to-back doubles, combining to drive in three runs in the first frame. Alexander added another RBI double in the fourth, capping off his second three-hit performance of the series. The 26-year-old has been red-hot in June, slashing .343/.451/.627 with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI in 17 games.

Jorge Barrosa kept the momentum going in the second inning, plating Connor Kaiser with an RBI single. The knock extended Barrosa's hitting streak to 16 games, during which he's gone 27-for-72 (.375) with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBI. He has raised his season slash line from .261/.354/.407 to .292/.377/.446 during the tear.

Casey Kelly earned his first win of the season after a solid five-inning outing, allowing three runs while striking out five and walking one. The veteran right-hander also shined in Tuesday's series opener, tossing six scoreless innings. He now owns a 5.61 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Tristin English continued his stellar June with a 2-for-5 night, including a double and an RBI. The Georgia Tech product has been a force at the plate this month, going 26-for-69 (.377) with 10 doubles, four home runs, and 24 RBI. He currently leads the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.332).

Trey Mancini extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the second inning, scoring Barrosa. The 33-year-old has been on a tear, going 22-for-43 (.512) with three doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI during the streak. Mancini leads the PCL in home runs (7), slugging percentage (.718), and OPS (1.169) in June.

The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a six-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

Nicky Lopez: 2-for-6, 1 RBI

Casey Kelly: W (1), 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

