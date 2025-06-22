Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/22 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-2, 4.01) vs. Albuquerque LHP Jack O'Loughlin (1-2, 6.81)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up the series victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 6-2 win on Saturday night...after the Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Tacoma tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Leo Rivas to even the score...Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a three-run home run from Austin Shenton, his 11th of the season, to take a 4-1 lead...Albuquerque got a run back in the top of the fifth on a Zac Veen solo home run to cut the lead to 4-2...in the bottom of the inning, the Rainiers plated a pair of runs as Leody Taveras drove in a run as he hit into a fielder's choice and Spencer Packard whacked an RBI single to put Tacoma up 6-2...the Rainiers' bullpen combination of Daniel Bard, Trevor Gott, Jackson Kowar and Jesse Hahn allowed just three hits and a walk over the final 4.0 innings to lock down the victory.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked five home runs, tied for the third-most in the PCL, as are his 11 extra-base hits in June...his .621 June slugging percentage is good for seventh in the league and 41 total bases in the month are tied for the eight-most...his 11 extra-base hits this month are the second-most he's hit in a month this season (May - 11 2B, 1 HR)...his .621 SLG is his best for any month since he slugged .721 in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the five long balls in June are tied for the second-most he's hit in a month, trailing the seven he hit in May of 2023.

THAT'S A WRAP ON R BIG HOMESTAND: Today's game against Albuquerque is the 24th and final game of the Rainiers' four-week homestand, going 16-7 in the first 23 games...since the homestand began on May 27, the Rainiers' 16 wins are the third-most in Triple-A...the 67 walks issued are the fewest in the circuit and the eighth-fewest among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers' 2.96 strikeouts per walk in that span is the best in AAA and eighth-best among full-season teams...Tacoma's 4.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP are also league-bests in that time.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in five of their last six Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers rank second among all full-season minor league teams with a .291 Sunday batting average, third with a .507 Sunday slugging percentage second with an .883 Sunday OPS... Samad Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 20 Sunday hits and tied for the lead with six doubles...Tyler Locklear is tied for eighth among all minor leaguers with 16 Sunday knocks and tied for the fifth-most doubles with five.

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew a season-high nine walks while striking out eight times in their 14-10 victory over Albuquerque on Friday night, the 14th time this season that the number of walks drawn is greater than or equal to the number of times they struck out...the Rainiers are 11-3 in such games this season...the Rainiers are tied for the fewest strikeouts in Triple-A this season with Memphis at 533...there are four qualified PCL hitters with more walks drawn than strikeouts this season and three of the top four by BB/K ratio are Rainiers: Rhylan Thomas (1st, 17BB/12K - 1.42 ratio), Spencer Packard (2nd, 36BB/32K - 1.13 ratio) and Cole Young (4th, 31BB/28K -1.11 ratio).

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .344 with a .431 OBP (4th PCL), and a .987 OPS (4th)...his 52 hits since May 1 are the third-most in the league, two behind Colby Thomas' (LV) 54...Ford has reached base in 53 of his 57 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .344 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 52 hits are the third-most...his .886 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of four minor leaguers to amass those totals...the only three Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr....Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .522 this season is up .142 points from .380 in 2024.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.22 ground out/air out ratio, good for the second-best among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 55 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and 15 fewer than the next-closest (Sacramento - 72)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just 10 times this year... the Rainiers also lead all minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 66 on the season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners dropped the second game of their series in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, falling 10-7 to the Cubs...Cal Raleigh clubbed his 30th home run of the season...Luke Raley and Donovan Solano each registered three-hit games as the Mariners out-hit the Cubs 14 to nine.







