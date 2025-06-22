Comets Claim Series Finale over Express, 10-8

June 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City RF Esteury Ruiz got aboard with an infield single in the second. Ruiz stole a bag then came around and scored on a DH Chris Okey single. Later, CF James Outman drove Okey in with the Comets' third consecutive base hit, sending them ahead 2-0.

Ruiz doubled the Comets' lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, making it a 4-0 game.

Round Rock stole the lead with seven runs in the top of the fourth. LF Alex De Goti recorded an RBI single, SS Richie Martin belted a three-run homer, 3B Cody Freeman drove 2B Michael Helman in with a double and CF Dustin Harris capped it off with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the frame, Oklahoma City CF James Outman hit a solo home run and 1B Kody Hoese drove a run in with his single, cutting their deficit to 7-6.

The Comets scratched three runs across on three hits in the fifth to take over for a 9-7 lead. Outman tallied another RBI single, SS Alex Freeland drew a bases-loaded walk and LF Ryan Ward drove in a run with his single.

Ruiz recorded his second round-tripper of the game with a solo shot in the sixth, extending the Oklahoma City advantage to 10-7.

Round Rock loaded the bases and plated a run in the ninth as RF Kellen Strahm drew a walk, but RHP Sam Carlson came in to retire the final out and secure the series finale with a final score of 10-8.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

LEADING THE WAY: 3B Cody Freeman and SS Richie Martin led E-Train offense with multi-hit outings. Freeman finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, one RBI and two runs scored while Martin hit 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored. The day saw Freeman's third consecutive multi-hit game.

NOTE: Round Rock RF Kellen Strahm stole his 26 th base of the season and his third of the series in Oklahoma City. Strahm has stolen three or more bases in six of the team's 12 six-game series so far this year.

NOTE: The Express finished 34-41 for the first half of the season, which is eighth out of 10 in the Pacific Coast League. Las Vegas claimed the PCL's first-half title with a record of 49-25.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, June 24 vs. Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

