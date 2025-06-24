Round Rock Falls in Tuesday's Series Opener against Tacoma, 5-3

June 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma 2B Samad Taylor sent the first pitch of the game over the fence, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Round Rock tied the game up in the bottom of the first inning when 3B Cody Freeman, who had knocked a one-out single, scored thanks to a double off the bat of LF Trevor Hauver.

Express 2B Alex De Goti kicked off the third with a walk, moved to second on a Freeman single then scored as 1B Blaine Crim doubled. Freeman scored from third as CF Michael Helman hit a sacrifice fly to put the good guys up, 3-1.

After four scoreless frames, the Rainiers took over for a 4-3 lead in the eighth. 3B Jack López worked a leadoff walk and was followed by a single from Taylor. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and a Harry Ford grounded scored López. 1B Tyler Locklear cranked a two-run home run that brought Taylor home and put Tacoma ahead.

Rainiers DH Austin Shenton added an insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. The Express put two runners aboard in the bottom of the inning, but couldn't bring any home as Tacoma secured the 5-3 victory.

HOT HITTER: Express 3B Cody Freeman recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with one walk and two runs scored.

CALL CRIM: Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished the night 2-for-5 with one double and one RBI. Crim sits at 56 RBI on the season and is now tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

ON THE BUMP: Relievers RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Patrick Murphy and RHP Craig Kimbrel combined for 4.0 shutout innings on Tuesday night. Barlow recorded two strikeouts with two hits through 2.0 frames, Murphy allowed one hit and one walk and got one K in 1.0 and Kimbrel punched out two in 1.0.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, June 25 vs. Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

