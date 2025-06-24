Chinedu Comedy Show Coming to Constellation Field on August 9

June 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Stand-up comedian CHINEDU will host a comedy show on Saturday, August 9 at Constellation Field at 7:00 pm. The show will be hosted in the Regions Bank Club with Constellation Field serving as the backdrop for an evening full of laughs.

Known for his stand-up comedy and viral videos about Houston and Texas culture, CHINEDU comes to Constellation Field as part of his seventh comedy tour and is preparing to produce and film his upcoming fifth stand-up special. Tickets are on-sale now here with the option to purchase general admission tickets or VIP tickets, which include front-row seating, a VIP lanyard, a signed poster and priority access to pictures at the end of the show. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show will start at 7:00 pm. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the Regions Bank Club throughout the evening including beer, wine and spirits.

CHINEDU's comedic style is family friendly and suitable for all ages and walks of life. In addition to his individual comedy achievements, he has produced content for companies including Whataburger, Blue Bell and Pepsi and worked with professional leagues including the NFL, NBA and MLS and has also worked with CBS Sports.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.