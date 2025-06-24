Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock

June 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/24 at Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 5:15 PM (PT) at Dell Diamond - Round Rock, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 1.78) vs. Round Rock RHP Ryan Garcia (1-3, 9.85)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Juan Burgos (#34) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

ADD LHP Brandyn Garcia (#22) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

DEL RHP Adonis Medina - released

DEL RHP William Fleming - transferred to Double-A Arkansas

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up the second half on the road, playing away from Cheney Stadium for the first time since May 25 at El Paso...Tacoma closed out the 24-game homestand with a 7-2 victory over Albuquerque to go 17-7 on the homestand...Spencer Packard tallied three hits and three RBI as the Rainiers fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the only two runs that Logan Evans would allow in the start...Packard drove in a run in the second on a single and a Leody Taveras fielder's choice brought in the tying run in the third...the Rainiers took the lead in the sixth inning on a Jack López sacrifice fly and added with a Samad Taylor safety squeeze bunt to lead 4-2...Packard drove in another pair on a single in the seventh to lead 6-2 and a Tyler Locklear sacrifice fly tacked on one more run in the eighth...Adonis Medina and Austin Kitchen each threw 2.0 scoreless innings to finish the victory.

MOVING DAY: As the second half of the season opens tonight, the Rainiers added a pair of arms to their bullpen, adding RHP Juan Burgos and LHP Brandyn Garcia from Double-A Arkansas...Burgos went 2-1 with a 0.64 ERA in 21 appearances for Double-A Arkansas, walking nine while striking out 29 with a .106 batting average against...Garcia, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 Mariners' prospect, went 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Travelers, walking 12 with 33 strikeouts with a .215 batting average against...to make room on the roster, the Rainiers released RHP Adonis Medina and transferred RHP William Fleming to Arkansas.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked five home runs, tied for the third-most in the PCL, as are his 11 extra-base hits in June, tied for the third-most in the league...his .623 June slugging percentage is good for eighth in the league, while his 1.025 OPS is the seventh-best...his 11 extra-base hits this month are the second-most he's hit in a month this season (May - 11 2B, 1 HR)...his .623 SLG is his best for any month since he slugged .721 in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the five long balls in June are tied for the second-most he's hit in a month, trailing the seven he hit in May of 2023.

LIVE, LAUGH, LAO: Sauryn Lao will make his team-best 13th start of the season tonight, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 starts this year, Lao leads the way with his 1.78 ERA, second with his 1.08 WHIP and his 4.56 strikeout to walk ratio is the fifth-best...in addition to that, Lao ranks second among PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts with a 10.44 K/9 and third with a 2.29 BB/9...Lao's 35.1 innings are the second-fewest among PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts.

LOOKING BACK ON R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers wrapped up their 24-game homestand with a 17-7 record...since the homestand began on May 27, the Rainiers' 17 wins are tied for the most in Triple-A...the 71 walks issued are the fewest in the circuit and the seventh-fewest among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers' 2.92 strikeouts per walk in that span is the best in AAA and 11th-best among full-season teams...Tacoma's 3.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP are also league-bests in that time.

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew seven walks while striking out six times in their 7-2 victory over Albuquerque on Sunday night, the 15th time this season that the number of walks drawn is greater than or equal to the number of times they struck out, and the third time in the last four games...the Rainiers are 12-3 in such games this season...the Rainiers are tied for the fewest strikeouts in Triple-A this season with Memphis at 539...there are four qualified PCL hitters with more walks drawn than strikeouts this season and the top three by BB/K ratio are Rainiers: Rhylan Thomas (17BB/12K - 1.42 ratio), Cole Young (31BB/28K -1.11 ratio) and Spencer Packard (36B/33K - 1.09 ratio).

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .348 with a .436 OBP (2nd PCL), and a .991 OPS (5th)...his 54 hits since May 1 are the second-most in the league, one behind Cody Freeman's (LV) 55...Ford has reached base in 54 of his 58 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .344 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 54 hits are the second-most...his .890 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of five minor leaguers to amass those totals...the only three Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr....Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .523 this season is up .143 points from .380 in 2024.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.22 ground out/air out ratio, good for the second-best among full-season minor league teams...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 55 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and 20 fewer than the next-closest (Oklahoma City - 75)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just 10 times this year... the Rainiers also lead all minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 67 on the season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners won the first game of their series in Minnesota 11-2...Seattle scored six runs in the third inning to take a commanding lead as Julio Rodriguez and Luke Raley each homered in the inning...Bryan Woo earned his seventh win with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out nine...Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd home run of the season in the ninth inning, as the Mariners plated four more runs in the ninth to win 11-2.







