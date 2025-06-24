OKC Comets Game Notes - June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (0-0/46-29) at Sacramento River Cats (0-0/36-39)

Game #76 of 150/Second Half #1 of 75/Home #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (1-1, 3.97) vs. SAC-LHP Carson Whisenhunt (7-4, 4.10)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open the second half of the PCL season with a nine-game road trip and six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats starting at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets have won eight of their last nine games and 11 of the last 14 games.

Last Game: James Outman recorded four hits, Esteury Ruiz hit two home runs and Tyler Glasnow opened a Major League Rehab Assignment as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Round Rock Express, 10-8, Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City built a 4-0 lead through three innings, including a two-run home run by Ruiz in the third inning. Round Rock responded with seven runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Richie Martin and a two-run homer by Dustin Harris to take a 7-4 lead. The Comets scored two runs in the fourth inning, including a solo homer by Outman, then scored three more runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead, 9-7. Ruiz connected on his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to extend OKC's lead to three runs. Round Rock scored in the ninth inning to trim OKC's lead back to two runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (1-1) makes his seventh appearance and sixth start with the Comets, but first since June 3 following two outings with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Sauer has made nine appearances (one start) with the Dodgers this season and last pitched June 17 against San Diego, allowing three runs on three hits, including a home run, with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings. He was credited with the win in the Dodgers' 8-6 victory...His last start with OKC came June 3 against Reno. He allowed three runs on five hits, including a homer, over 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts...Through his first four games with the Comets, Sauer allowed one walk against 14 strikeouts for a 0.82 WHIP, but over his last two games has allowed seven runs and 12 hits (8.0 IP), with opponents going 12-for-35 (.343) with two homers...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 2-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 66-67 At OKC: 33-36 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 34-31 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Halftime: The Comets closed out the first half of the PCL season by winning five of six games against Round Rock to move to a season-high 17 games above .500 to 46-27. Despite winning 11 of the final 14 games of the first half, the Comets finished the first half in second place as Las Vegas clinched the PCL first-half title Thursday to secure a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...The Comets went 8-1-4 in series during the first half of the season and are one of four Triple-A teams with at least 46 wins. Since Triple-A shifted to a split-season format in 2023, it was the second-winningest half OKC has recorded, trailing only the first half of 2023 (50-23). The team has notched a minimum of 39 wins in all five halves during that span.

Doubling Down: The Comets scored 10 runs Sunday to reach double-digit runs for the second time in five games and following back-to-back four-run games...The Comets' 16 hits Sunday marked the fifth time this season OKC tallied 16 or more hits in a game...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in 20 of the last 25 games and since May 25 (25 G) the Comets are slashing .313/.410/.521 with an average of 7.7 runs per game and 11.1 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS (.931), runs (192) and hits (278). The team has scored at least seven runs in 16 of the 25 games...Between June 12-19, the Comets scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games (62 R), marking the first time that's happened during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998).

Outta Sight: James Outman went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI Sunday afternoon. His four hits matched his season-high mark from April 25 in Salt Lake and his three RBI were his most in a game since May 31 in Las Vegas when he recorded five RBI. He is now tied with Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward with a team-best 14 multi-RBI games this season...Over his last five games, he is 8-for-19 (.421) and has scored at least one run in six straight games, scoring eight total runs during the stretch.

Rolling with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two home runs Sunday. He also scored three runs and had a stolen base. Ruiz last hit two home runs in a game June 9, 2022 with El Paso in Albuquerque, and has hit three homers in his last five games - doubling his season total through 55 games...He has seven multi-hit outings in his last 15 games and is batting 19-for-61 (.311) since May 31...Ruiz paces the PCL with 35 stolen bases this season, including 34 with OKC. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015). Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record for stolen bases in a season is 56 by Freddy Guzman in 2007.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit three home runs Sunday to move into the PCL lead with 98 home runs this season...Oklahoma City has hit at least one home run in nine of its last 10 games overall (19 HR), including a season-best stretch of seven straight games with a homer. The Comets have gone deep at least twice in five of the last seven games (14 HR) and seven of the last 10 games...The team ranks fourth overall in the Minors in homers.

Bumps on the Bump: Sunday was the fourth time this season the Comets allowed eight or more runs in a game and won. It was also the second time in the last three games OKC allowed at least eight runs and the fifth time in the last 15 games...The seven runs scored by the Express in the fourth inning Sunday were the most allowed by the Comets in an inning this season and the most allowed by the team in an inning since allowing nine runs in the sixth inning of an 11-1 loss in Salt Lake Sept. 17, 2024...Across the last 30 games (since May 20), the Comets own a 6.83 ERA - second-highest in the full-season Minors - while allowing the second-most hits (320 H/10.7 HPG) and second-most runs overall (209 R/6.96 RPG). Opponents have batted .294 overall, including .322 (105x326) with runners in scoring position...Including Sunday, the Comets have surrendered at least one inning of three-plus runs in 22 of the 30 games for a total of 31 instances...OKC has issued 25 walks the last three games.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2024 MLB All-Star Tyler Glasnow opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets Sunday, starting the game and pitching 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. He retired the first four batters he faced before issuing three walks in the second inning, but he escaped the jam. He faced nine total batters and threw 48 pitches (22 strikes)...Glasnow is the seventh Dodger to appear with OKC on a rehab assignment this season - all pitchers.

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese extended his current season-best seven-game hit streak Sunday by going 1-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored. During the streak, Hoese is 14-for-30 (.467) with five multi-hit games. He is 19-for-44 (.432) over his last 11 games since returning from the Injured List, with two homers and three doubles...Ryan Ward emerged form a 2-for-32 slump Sunday by going 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored...The Comets own a 22-11 record on the road this season, including 6-2 over the last eight road games. They have the best road winning percentage in the PCL...Today is Edgardo Henriquez's 23rd birthday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.