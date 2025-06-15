Express Split Series After 7-1 Loss to Chihuahuas

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Chihuahuas SS Clay Dungan led off the contest with a solo home run to left field. 3B Mason McCoy followed with a double and went on to score thanks to a single from 2B Nate Mondou. A run from RF Yonathan Perlaza made it a 3-0 game in the first inning after he rounded the bases on a walk, Mondou's single, Tim Locastro groundout and a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second, DH Kellen Strahm and SS Michael Helman knocked back-to-back doubles to put the Express on the board and trim the lead to 3-1.

El Paso increased their advantage to 4-1 when Perlaza scored on a sacrifice fly from Locastro in the third inning. The Chihuahuas plated another run in the fifth to make it 5-1 when McCoy was sent home as Mondou singled.

The top of the ninth inning saw El Paso tack on two more runs. San Diego rehabber DH Jason Heyward doubled to score McCoy then finished his trip around the bases on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly from Mondou. The 7-1 lead held final through the bottom of the inning.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

KIMBREL'S Ks: RHP Craig Kimbrel made his second appearance for Round Rock on Sunday night and struck out the side during one inning of relief.

STRONG STRAHM SHOWING: Express DH Kellen Strahm led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring the team's lone run on Sunday night.

SHOUTOUTS ON THE BUMP: Along with Kimbrel's scoreless outing, RHP Codi Heuer and RHP Luis Curvelo posted shutout relief appearances. Heuer tossed 1.2 innings that saw two punchouts while Curvelo went 0.2 innings and allowed two walks with one K.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, June 17 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

