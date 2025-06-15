Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/15 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 12:45 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (3-1, 3.58) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 5.34)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Led 7-0 after four innings on Saturday and held Sacramento to six hits in a 7-1 victory on Saturday night...Rhylan Thomas ripped a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to give the Rainiers the early 2-0 lead...Tacoma added another pair in the top of the third inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Harry Ford and Spencer Packard to extend the lead to 4-0...three more Rainiers runs scored in the top of the fourth when Samad Taylor cranked his 11th home run of the season to left-center field, taking the lead to 7-0...Casey Lawrence threw 4.0 scoreless innings in his first appearance on the mound since May 20...Michael Mariot tossed a pair of scoreless frames, earning the win.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in four of their last five Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers lead all Triple-A teams with a Sunday slugging percentage of .519 and an .888 Sunday OPS and third with a .288 batting average...Samad Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 19 Sunday hits and tied for the lead with six doubles...Tyler Locklear is tied for third among all minor leaguers with 16 Sunday knocks and tied for the second-most doubles with five.

BLAS IS NOW IN SESSION: RHP Blas Castaño will make his eighth start of the season today...among PCL pitchers with at least 50.0 innings under their belt, Castaño leads the league in ERA (3.58), second with a 1.23 WHIP and second with a .230 opponent batting average ...Castaño has also kept the ball on the ground this season, ranking fourth among PCL pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) in groundball/flyball ratio at 1.76 (per FanGraphs)...the two home runs that Castaño has allowed are tied for the fewest among Triple-A pitchers (min. 50.0 IP).

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley will make his Rainiers' debut as he is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

TAVERAS TO TACOMA: OF Leody Taveras was sent outright to Tacoma on Friday... Taveras began the season with the Texas Rangers, hitting .241 (19x79) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBI in 30 games before he was placed on waivers on May 5...he was claimed by Seattle on May 6 and hit .174 (16x92) with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 28 games for the Mariners before he was designated for assignment on June 9...Taveras has played in only one Triple-A game since the start of the 2023 season, which was a Major League rehab appearance with Round Rock...Taveras is a career .333 (9x27) hitter at Cheney Stadium with a pair of doubles and home runs in seven games.

THIS AND THAT: Tacoma catchers have yet to allow a passed ball this season, the only full-season minor league team to not allow a passed ball...the Rainiers lead the minor leagues in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 61 on the season...Tacoma's pitching staff ranks second among all full-season minor league teams with a 1.27 ground out/air out ratio, trailing only Double-A Pensacola's 1.31 ratio.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken eight of the last 12 contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 82-75 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .297 (11x37) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .492 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter at .464...in that span, Packard ranks eighth in the league with a .340 batting average, third with 23 walks drawn and his 1.003 OPS in that time is good for seventh in the PCL... Packard is riding a 19-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .328 (21x64) with two doubles and four home runs, drawing 16 walks with a 1.035 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners walked off the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night...Seattle trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the ninth when Dominic Canzone singled, Miles Mastrobuoni drew a walk and Cole Young singled the runners over before an intentional walk to J.P. Crawford loaded the bases...a wild pitch allowed pinch-runner Dylan Moore to tie the game, leading to a Jorge Polanco walk-off single to win it...Crawford went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks in the win.







