Salt Lake Bees to Host Occidentals Night Honoring Utah's Black Baseball Legacy

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees are proud to host Occidentals Night on Thursday, June 19, celebrating the rich history and lasting legacy of Utah's Black baseball pioneers.

Join us at The Ballpark at America First Square as we honor the Salt Lake Occidentals, an all-Black baseball team that called Salt Lake City home in the early 1900s. The 1909 Occidentals made history by winning the Utah State League and being named Utah State Champions. During their time, the team was considered one of the top clubs in the Western United States, competing-and winning-against squads from Utah, Idaho, and Colorado.

Beyond regional success, the Occidentals also made a name for themselves nationally. The team barnstormed throughout California during the winter months, taking on Pacific Coast League teams like the Los Angeles Angels and even squaring off against elite squads such as the Yellow Sox, which included future Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.

Known not just for their winning ways, the Occidentals were a major draw at the box office, regularly attracting crowds of over 3,000 fans to Walker Field in Salt Lake City-a testament to their impact both on and off the field.

Occidentals Night is part of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative, a Black-community-focused platform designed to honor and celebrate the historic contributions of Black baseball pioneers, create pathways for youth baseball and softball participation, support greater diversity in the business of baseball, and uplift the legacy of Black fans and players across MiLB's 120 communities.

"The Nine" is named in tribute to Jackie Robinson's iconic Minor League jersey number, worn during his groundbreaking 1946 season with the Montreal Royals.

Come be part of this special evening as the Salt Lake Bees take on the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Join us as we reflect on the past, celebrate a powerful legacy, and look ahead to a more inclusive future in baseball.







