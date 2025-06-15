Comets Power past Albuquerque

June 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Steward Berroa hit his first home run of the season and Kody Hoese connected on what would become the game-winning home run in the eighth inning of the Oklahoma City Comets' 7-5 win Sunday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes (30-38) scored a run in the first inning before a solo home run by Berroa in the second inning tied the score at 1-1. The Comets (41-28) went in front in the third inning on a RBI double by Alex Freeland. Michael Chavis followed with a RBI single and Berroa tacked on a two-run double in the inning for a 5-1 OKC advantage. The Isotopes answered with a run in the third inning and two more in the sixth inning to trim OKC's lead to one run. Then in the eighth inning, Hoese belted a two-run home run out to left-center field for a 7-4 Comets advantage. Albuquerque scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth inning, before Sam Carlson secured his second save of the season.

Of Note:

- The Comets won a third straight game to win the road series in Albuquerque, 4-2, and win three consecutive games overall for the first time since May 1-2 against El Paso...The Comets have now won six of their last eight games.

-Since both second-place Oklahoma City and first-place Las Vegas won their games Sunday, the Comets remain 3.5 games behind the league-leading Aviators. The Aviators' magic number sits at four with six games remaining in the first half of the PCL season.

-Steward Berroa hit his first home run of the season and his first home run since Sept. 7, 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo. Berroa finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, home run and game-high three RBI...Over his last five games, Berroa is 12-for-21 and is batting .404 (19x47) over his first 12 games of June.

-Kody Hoese entered the game in the bottom of the third inning to replace Justin Dean who had been ejected during the top half of the inning. Hoese went 2-for-3 and hit his second homer of the season - a two-run shot in the eighth inning that brought in the eventual game-winning runs.

-Alex Freeland collected three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI, run scored and a stolen base. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-14.

-Esteury Ruiz drew a walk and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to 21 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season and the third-longest active on-base streak in the league.

- Edgardo Henriquez continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a season-high 2.0 innings, allowing one run, one hit and one walk and three strikeouts. Sunday was his seventh appearance with OKC since late May.

-The Comets have now won four consecutive series finales.

Next Up: The Comets return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open a six-game home series the Round Rock Express that will close out the first half of the PCL season. The series opens at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







