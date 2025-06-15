Castro's Four-Hit Game Powers Sugar Land to Series Finale Win over Reno

RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-31) scored a run in seven different innings, including five combined runs in the eighth and ninth, to propel the Space Cowboys to a 12-5 victory over the Reno Aces (33-36) on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. In their six-game series against Reno, Sugar Land scored 67 runs with 13 homers and slashed .340/.418/.638. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Taylor Trammell flared a double to left with one out in the first before Brice Matthews lined an RBI single past the third baseman to put Sugar Land ahead, 1-0. Later in the inning, after Jesús Bastidas was hit by a pitch, Collin Price muscled a two-out RBI single to right, plating Matthews.

The Aces cut Sugar Land's lead in half with a run in the bottom of the first. However, the Space Cowboys regained their two-run advantage in the second as Bryan Lavastida, in his first at-bat with Sugar Land, launched a lead-off homer to left.

Although Reno loaded the bases with out in the bottom of the second, RHP Miguel Ullola struck out the side, including the final two batters of the frame to strand the runners.

Sugar Land doubled their advantage in the top of the third. Luis Castro singled to center, and in the ensuing at-bat, Bastidas pummeled a two-run home run 391-feet to left as the Space Cowboys went up, 5-1.

Reno scored a run in the bottom of the third courtesy of a two-out RBI single from Andy Weber.

After RHP Michael Knorr (W, 1-0) made his Triple-A debut by recording the final out of a scoreless fourth, Castro cracked a 394-foot lead-off homer to left as Sugar Land stretched their advantage, 6-2. The Space Cowboys squandered a chance to open the game up as they loaded the bases with one out, but the runners were left on. In the bottom half, the Aces answered with a two-run home run to make it a two-run game heading into the sixth, 6-4.

Castro's phenomenal afternoon continued in the sixth as he kept the inning alive with a two-out double before Bastidas dug out a 1-1 slider for an RBI double as Sugar Land pushed out to a 7-4 lead.

After the Aces scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, Castro and Bastidas led off the eighth with walks, putting two on with nobody out. Omar Narváez pulled a single into right, plating Castro, and Lavastida lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Bastidas to score as the Space Cowboys regained a four-run lead, 9-5.

An inning later, Short started the ninth with a walk, Matthews singled to right and Castro lashed an opposite-field double to score Short, his fourth hit of the game. Later in the inning, Sugar Land opened the game up as Bastidas brought home Matthews on a sacrifice fly before Price punched an RBI single up the middle. The Space Cowboys plated three in the ninth, and RHP Luis Contreras closed out the bottom of the ninth, as Sugar Land took the Sunday finale, 12-6.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Castro is on a 12-game on-base streak and an eight-game hitting streak, going 4-for-5 on Sunday with two doubles, a homer, two RBI and five runs scored. Over his on-base streak, Castro is 20-for-47 (.426) with seven doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, eight walks and 17 runs scored. Castro had four hits on Sunday, his first four-hit game since May 26, 2019 with the Lancaster JetHawks. His five runs scored were also a season-high from a Space Cowboy hitter this season.

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to 13 games and his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-3 game on Sunday with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas is 20-for-53 (.377) with six doubles, a triple, two homers, 16 RBI, seven walks and 11 runs scored. Bastidas' hitting streak is the longest from a Space Cowboy hitter in 2025. Sunday was Bastidas' first four-RBI game since September 19, 2024 against the Sacramento River Cats.

- With a 2-for-6 game on Sunday with two singles, Brice Matthews went 12-for-28 (.429) with a double, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI and four walks in the series against Reno.

- Bryan Lavastida made his first appearance with Sugar Land after being promoted from Corpus Christi on June 14. He went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two walks on Sunday.

- Miguel Ullola went 3.2 innings with six hits, two earned runs, five walks and four strikeouts on Sunday in his second start of the series against Reno.

- Michael Knorr made his Triple-A debut on Sunday and earned his first win in 1.1 innings of work with one strikeout.

- Anthony Huezo recorded his first hit of his Triple-A career with a single in the ninth.

