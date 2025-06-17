Dombroski Debuts in Sugar Land's Series-Opening Shutout Defeat

SUGAR LAND, TX - LHP Trey Dombroski (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut going 4.2 innings with four earned runs and three strikeouts as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-32) were shut out by the Las Vegas Aviators (45-24) 7-0 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land has been shutout four times this season while hurling seven shutouts so far this year.

Although Dombroski picked up his first Triple-A punchout in the first inning, Las Vegas scored two runs on a two-RBI double from Logan Davidson to put Sugar Land in an early 2-0 hole.

Sugar Land threatened in the bottom of the first as Shay Whitcomb and Brice Matthews drew back-to-back one-out walks, but RHP Jack Perkins (W, 3-2) stranded both runners.

Dombroski settled into the game by firing three-straight scoreless innings from the second to the fourth while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced during the three-inning stretch.

The Space Cowboys fell behind 4-0 in the fifth due to a two-RBI double from Carlos Cortes. Dombroski went 4.2 innings with four hits, four runs, three walks and three strikeouts in his Triple-A debut.

Bryan Lavastida legged out an infield single in the bottom of the fifth, the first Sugar Land hit of the night, and stole second, but was left in scoring position.

After recording the final out of the fifth, RHP Patrick Halligan hurled a shutout sixth to keep the score at 4-0.

RHP Ray Gaither relieved Halligan and posted a zero in the seventh, helped by a strike-em-out throw-'em-out as he punched out Daniel Susac and Lavastida picked off Alejo Lopez at first.

Las Vegas opened the game up with a three-run ninth, and the Space Cowboys could not take advantage of Zack Short's second walk of the game in the home half, as they fell, 7-0 on Tuesday.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Castro is on a 13-game on-base streak and a nine-game hitting streak with a single on Tuesday. Over his on-base streak, Castro is 21-for-51 (.411) with seven doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, eight walks and 17 runs scored.

- Along with Trey Dombroski, Patrick Halligan made his Sugar Land debut on Tuesday and went 1.1 innings with a walk and a strikeout while not allowing a hit or a run. Halligan was promoted to Sugar Land on June 16 from Corpus Christi.

- Ray Gaither has not allowed an earned run in his last eight appearances, including Tuesday, as he tossed 1.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts against Las Vegas.

- Zack Short walked twice on Saturday, his 51st and 52nd of the season. Short entered Tuesday's game second in the PCL in base on balls.

- With a walk on Tuesday, Brice Matthews is 12-for-31 (.387) in his last seven games with a double, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI and five walks.

Sugar Land's six-game set against Las Vegas continues on Wednesday at a special 11:05 am CT start time. RHP AJ Blubaugh gets the ball opposite Aviators RHP Kade Morris.







