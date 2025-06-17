Aces Surrender Walk-Off Home Run in Devastating 4-3 Loss to Chihuahuas

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Reno Aces (33-37) were two outs away from a series-opening win before the El Paso Chihuahuas (37-33), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to hand the BLC-Nine a heartbreaking 4-3 loss Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Despite the defeat, Casey Kelly turned in his best outing of the season, tossing six strong innings and allowing just one unearned run. The veteran right-hander walked four and struck out one, lowering his ERA to 5.63 with 29 strikeouts over 56 innings. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance following a rough outing last week.

Offensively, Reno's three runs came via the long ball, with Jordan Lawlar, Trey Mancini, and AJ Vukovich each launching solo home runs.

Lawlar opened the scoring in the first inning with his 10th home run of the season. The Diamondbacks' top prospect continues to swing it well in June, slashing .313/.411/.646 with four homers and 12 RBI on the month.

Mancini stayed red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 and giving the Aces a brief lead in the sixth with a solo shot. The veteran first baseman has notched three-hit performances in four of his last six games and is now 17-for-28 (.607) with three doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI over his last seven.

Vukovich crushed his 10th homer of the year in the ninth inning. After a recent slump, the young outfielder appears to be turning a corner, going 3-for-8 with two homers and three RBI in his last two games.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Wednesday's contest against El Paso, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Casey Kelly: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

