Rainiers Drop Isotopes in Series Opener, 6-1

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Right-handed pitcher Logan Evans struck out nine batters over 4.0 innings of work for the Rainiers, as his team eased to a 6-1 victory over Albuquerque on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes previously lost four consecutive games on two occassions: April 24-27 at Reno and May 18-22 against Tacoma and Reno.

- Evans tied a season-high for an opposing starter with nine strikeouts, joining Carson Whisenhunt (March 30 at Sacramento - 4.2 IP) and Wes Benjamin (June 8 at El Paso - 6.0 IP).

- Tonight was the 13th time Albuquerque failed to record a hit with runners in scoring position (0-for-6). This was the seventh instance in a sea-level environment (two at SAC, three at SUG, one at OKC).

- Albuquerque is 7-6 in series opening games this year, and 3-3 on the road. They dropped both openers to the Rainiers, falling 9-1 on May 13 at Isotopes Park - a contest halted after six innings due to poor air quality.

- The Isotopes were held to one run or fewer for the ninth time in 2025 (last: May 30 vs. Sugar Land, 8-1 loss).

- Albuquerque struck out a season-worst 15 times, their most since Aug. 27, 2024 vs. Reno (16). Over the last six games, the Isotopes have 15 walks opposed to 66 strikeouts.

- Owen Miller singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, slashing .385/.404/.577 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI in the timeframe. He has driven in at least one run in six of the 12 contests. This is Miller's longest hit streak since a 13-gamer with Milwaukee in May 2023.

- Miller stole two bases in a contest for the fourth time in his professional career, with three coming this season (also: April 24 at Reno, June 12 vs. OKC). Overall, it was the fifth instance of an Isotope swiping multiple bags in 2025.

- Warming Bernabel reached on an infield hit in the ninth, also increasing his own hitting streak to a dozen contests. Bernabel owns a .447/.462/.532 slash line with eight RBI in the timeframe.

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-4, his seventh multi-hit game with Albuquerque this season and ninth overall (last: June 10 vs. OKC, two hits).

- Adael Amador has been held hitless in consecutive games in the Minor Leagues for the first time since Aug. 22-23, 2024 at New Hampshire.

- Sterlin Thompson struck out four times, the sixth time an Isotopes batter suffered the fate this season (last: Trevor Boone, June 4 at El Paso). It is the third time Thompson has finished a contest with four strikeouts in his pro career and second in 2025 (also: April 30 vs. Salt Lake).

- Miller and Bernabel are tied with Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Carlos Cortes for the longest hitting streaks by players currently still in the Pacific Coast League. Ryan Ritter (18) and Willie MacIver (13) have the longest active hit streaks, but both are in the Major Leagues.

- Schunk doubled for Albuquerque's lone extra-base hit, the 11th time they have been held to one or fewer this season. The last instance was in the aforementioned May 13 game vs. Tacoma, when Schunk also recorded a two-bagger.

- Tacoma recorded a pair of extra-base hits, marking 21 times the Isotopes have limited their opponent to two or fewer in 2025 (last: June 10 vs. Oklahoma City, one).

- The Isotopes have lost four of their last five games in Tacoma, dating back to Sept. 5, 2024.

On Deck: Right-handed pitchers Gabriel Hughes and Sauryn Lao are expected to start for Albuquerque and Tacoma on Wednesday, respectively. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).







