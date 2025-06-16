RGCU Field to Represent New Mexico on Sportscenter: 50 States in 50 Days Tour on July 2

June 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







ESPN announced today that Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park will represent New Mexico in the nationwide SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days tour during the Isotopes' 12:05 pm home game on Wednesday, July 2 vs. El Paso.

ESPN anchor Christine Williamson is scheduled to host the event at Isotopes Park beginning at 12:00 pm MT.

"We are really excited and honored to represent the state of New Mexico for SportsCenter's cross-country tour," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "It's going to be a great way to showcase the beauty of our state and what it has to offer."

The nationwide tour is designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America, featuring a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50-straight days. From iconic athletic venues to hometown hidden gems, each stop will spotlight local rivalries, community traditions and the many ways sports unite fans across the country.

The tour starts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 27 with a special edition hosted by Scott Van Pelt at 3:00 pm MT and continues throughout the summer. This marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has undertaken a cross-country tour. The original SportsCenter Across America effort inspired this modern revival, now reimagined for a digital-first audience.

Fans may purchase tickets by visiting abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.