Isotopes Fall Short in Series Finale, 7-5

June 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Oklahoma City Comets built a 5-1 lead on the strength of a four-run third inning, and held off multiple Albuquerque rallies for a 7-5 victory to claim a series win on Sunday night at Isotopes Park.

For the third-straight game, the Isotopes had either the tying or winning run at the plate as the game ended. Sterlin Thompson represented the tying run Sunday and grounded out to shortstop Alex Freeland, ending the contest and homestand.

First-place Las Vegas completed a six-game sweep of the Salt Lake Bees, so Oklahoma City remains 3.5 games back in the first-half standings with one series remaining.

Topes Scope: - For a second consecutive series, the Isotopes won two of the first three games before dropping the final trio. They also suffered the fate last weekend in El Paso.

- Sterlin Thompson doubled twice in a game for the third time in 2025 (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, May 14 vs. Tacoma). He is slashing .375/.476/.683 with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases in a 27-game span dating back to May 9.

- Adael Amador's nine-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-for-4 evening. Amador was 15-for-37 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBI during the stretch.

- Warming Bernabel was 3-for-4 to extend his hit streak to 11 contests, his longest since a 14-gamer with Hartford from June 26-July 10 last year. Tonight was his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the campaign, and fourth time he collected three knocks (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma, May 25 at Reno, June 12 vs. OKC). Bernabel is slashing .465/.479/.558 with eight RBI in the timeframe.

- Owen Miller increased his own hitting streak to 11 games by finishing 1-for-4 with a walk. He has driven in at least one run in six of the 11 contests while producing a .388/.396/.988 slashline with four doubles and two long balls.

- Yanquiel Fernández singled in three at-bats, and is 13-for-25 while hitting safely in his last six games. Fernández has 12 multi-hit efforts in his last 20 contests dating back to May 16, slashing .405/.460/.620 during the stretch.

- Drew Romo was 2-for-4 and has multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-30, 2024 against Round Rock and Las Vegas.

- Jefry Yan made the fifth start of his professional career in spot duty, working 2.0 innings and allowing no runs with no walks and four strikeouts. Yan's previous four starts came with Double-A Pensacola in 2022.

- The Isotopes and Comets have met 12 times in 2025, and 10 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

- Albuquerque committed multiple errors for the fifth time in their last 12 contests. The Isotopes have 65 miscues on the season, the fourth-most among Triple-A teams.

- The Isotopes were held to two extra-base hits or fewer for the 20th time this year (last: May 31 vs. Sugar Land, two).

- Oklahoma City center fielder Justin Dean was ejected for arguing a safe/out call at first base in the third inning. It was the first time an opposing player was tossed since Zach Plesac on May 25, 2024 at Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes snapped a six-game home run streak by not going deep tonight.

- Albuquerque has lost five of their last six home series against Oklahoma City. The Dodgers affiliate is 24-10 at Isotopes Park dating back to Sept. 15, 2022.

- The Isotopes dropped back-to-back sets for the second time this season (also: April 22-27 at Reno; April 29-May 3 vs. Salt Lake - finale not played due to weather).

- Comets slugger Ryan Ward entered the series with a .414 career batting average at Isotopes Park to go along with eight doubles, two triples, nine homers and 34 RBI in 23 games. However, Albuquerque held Ward hitless in 16 official at-bats during this series, while he drew seven walks.

On Deck: Following an off day tomorrow, Albuquerque begins a 12-game road trip Tuesday evening against Tacoma (Triple-A Mariners). First pitch from Cheney Stadium is slated for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT). This six-game series ends the first half, then the Isotopes will travel to Summerlin, Nevada.







