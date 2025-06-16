Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Las Vegas

June 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #7

June 10-15

Las Vegas 6-0

Game 1 - Las Vegas 19, Salt Lake 3

WP: Luis Morales (2 - 1) LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 3)

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Las Vegas Aviators 19-3 in Tuesday's series opener after a tight early battle turned into a blowout. Christian Moore gave Salt Lake an early lead with a solo homer, but Las Vegas answered with back-to-back home runs in the second and added on steadily. Gustavo Campero homered and doubled, while Moore recorded two hits, but the Bees' offense went quiet in the middle innings. Las Vegas exploded for 14 runs in the eighth, highlighted by a Daniel Susac grand slam, to put the game out of reach.

Game 2 - Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 7

WP: Jack Cushing (6 - 1) LP: Caden Dana (4 - 6) SV: Elvis Alvarado (7)

Game two in Las Vegas followed a similar script to the opener, with early home runs and back-and-forth scoring. Christian Moore homered in the first inning for the second straight night, but Las Vegas countered with long balls from Nick Martini and Carlos Cortes. Salt Lake briefly regained the lead in the third before the Aviators answered with a three-run rally and extended their lead to 8-4 by the fifth. The Bees fought back in the seventh, scoring three runs to pull within one. They loaded the bases again in the eighth but couldn't capitalize, and were retired in order in the ninth, falling just short in an 8-7 loss.

Game 3 - Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 1

WP: Jack Perkins (2 - 2) LP: Touki Toussaint (2 - 2)

The Salt Lake Bees were stifled in an 8-1 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday night, as the Aviators jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings and never looked back. Touki Toussaint allowed five runs in four innings, while Las Vegas tacked on three more in the fifth to blow the game open. Bees hitters were silenced by Jack Perkins, who struck out 12 over 6.1 dominant innings. Salt Lake managed just two hits - a triple from Niko Kavadas and an RBI double from Carter Kieboom in the seventh to avoid a shutout. The Bees were held hitless over the final three frames, dropping their fourth straight in the series.

Game 4 - Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3

WP: Jack Cushing (7 - 1) LP: Jake Eder (2 - 3) SV: Anthony Maldonado (4)

Salt Lake's power surge in the second inning began with a pair of home runs from J.D. Davis and Tucker Flint to give the Bees an early 2-0 lead, but it wasn't enough to hold off Las Vegas in a 5-3 loss Friday night. The Aviators responded with five unanswered runs, including a two-run triple by Daniel Susac and a solo homer from Darell Hernaiz. The Bees had multiple chances to rally, stranding a leadoff triple in the third and leaving the bases loaded in the fifth. Niko Kavadas drove in a run in the seventh and collected two hits, but Salt Lake couldn't mount a late comeback. The loss marked the Bees' fifth straight defeat.

Game 5 - Las Vegas 9, Salt Lake 3

WP: Mason Barnett (4 - 1) LP: Victor Mederos (3 - 3)

Salt Lake couldn't overcome a big third inning from Las Vegas, falling 9-3 in game five of the series. Victor Mederos retired the first six batters he faced, but the Aviators erupted for six runs in the third, including five before recording an out. The Bees were held hitless for three straight innings before Chad Stevens sparked life into the offense with a three-run homer in the sixth-his 11th of the season. Despite the rally, Las Vegas tacked on insurance runs in each of the final three frames, including a solo homer from Darell Hernaiz, handing Salt Lake its sixth straight loss.

Game 6 - Las Vegas 16, Salt Lake 5

WP: Luis Morales (3 - 1) LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 3)

Salt Lake couldn't contain the Las Vegas offense in Sunday's series finale, falling 16-5 as the Aviators completed a six-game sweep. Ben Gamel hit his first home run as a Bee and added a second in a back-to-back combo with Chad Stevens to briefly give Salt Lake a 3-2 lead in the fourth. But Las Vegas erupted for 10 runs on 11 hits in the bottom half of the inning, sending 14 batters to the plate. Brett Harris headlined the frame with two home runs and five RBI. The Aviators added a three-run homer from Jhonny Pereda in the sixth and another run in the eighth to seal the dominant win and extend Salt Lake's losing streak to seven games.

Notable Performers

Niko Kavadas - 6-for-17 (.353), 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 5 BB, 1.029 OPS

Gustavo Campero - 5-for-12 (.417), HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, 1.295 OPS, .833 SLG

Ben Gamel - 4-for-11 (.364), 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1.500 OPS

Christian Moore - 4-for-8 (.500), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1.806 OPS

Jack Dashwood - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, BB

Buck Farmer - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Sam Bachman - 1 G, 2,0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Sammy Peralta - 2 G, 5.0 IP, 3.60 ERA, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, HR, 0 BB, 8 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, June 17 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, June 18 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Bark In The Park Presented By Sundays For Dogs

Thursday, June 19 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Occidentals Night

Join us for Occidentals Night as we honor the legacy of Utah's Black baseball pioneers and their contributions to the game.

Friday, June 20 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Oat Milkers Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 21 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Super Hero Night

Postgame Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 22 - 12:05 p.m. MDT

Abejas Day







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.