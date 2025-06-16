Aviators Jack Perkins Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (June 9-15); 2nd Consecutive Week

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that Jack Perkins was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week (June 2-8; June 9-15). Perkins is the third Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025! He joins right-hander J.T. Ginn (March 24-30) and right-hander Luis Morales (May 19-25).

The right-hander started against the Salt Lake Bees in game three of the six-game series on Thursday, June 12 at Las Vegas Ballpark. He pitched a season-high 6.1 innings and recorded the victory. He allowed two hits, one run, walked two and struck out a season-high 12 batters on 90 pitches (60 strikes, 23 batters faced). He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Over his last two starts: 1-0 record, 0.79 ERA, 11.1 innings pitched, four hits, one run, walked four and struck out 22 batters. The opponent batting average is .105 (4-for-38).

On the season, Perkins has appeared in eight games (all starts) and has posted a 2-2 record with a 3.23 ERA. He has allowed 24 hits and has struck out 61 batters in 39.0 innings pitched. The opponent batting average is .175.

Perkins has played professionally in the Athletics organization for four seasons. He was selected by the A's in the fifth round of June 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 4 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season. He attended University of Louisville for two seasons (2019, 2021) and then transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington for one season (2022)

In 2024, he appeared in 17 games (started 15) for Double-A Midland of the Texas League and posted a 4-1 record with a 2.96 ERA. He allowed 52 hits and struck out 100 batters (career-high) in 76.0 innings pitched.

The Aviators, winners of eight straight games, are in first place in the 10-team PCL and have the best record at 44-24 (.647). Las Vegas leads second-place Oklahoma City (41-28) by 3.5 games with seven games remaining in the first half of the '25 season. Las Vegas will travel to Texas to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a seven-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 17-22.

