Luis Castro Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys first baseman Luis Castro has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for June 10 - 15 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Castro's week can be found here.

During the Space Cowboys series in Reno, Castro slashed .538/.625/1.083/1.663 in six games with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and five walks. He registered at least one extra-base hit, RBI and runs scored in all six games and had multi-hit efforts in four of the Sugar Land's six games. During the week he led the Pacific Coast League in hits (14), total bases (27) and runs scored while he was tied for the league lead in doubles and extra-base hits, second in OBP, slugging and OPS and fourth in batting average and RBI.

Castro capped his magnificent week with a four-hit game on Sunday, coming a triple shy of the cycle when he hit two doubles and a homer, driving in two and scoring a Space Cowboys season-high five runs in a single game. It was the first four-hit game for Castro since 2019.

Signed as a free agent by the Astros on November 20, 2024, Castro was promoted to Sugar Land on May 6 and in 32 games with the Space Cowboys is slashing .344/.437/.590/1.027 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored. Since May 6, he is fourth in the Pacific Coast League in runs scored (29), fifth in hits (42), sixth in average, seventh in OBP and OPS, tied for eight in extra-base hits (17), ninth in RBI and tied for ninth in total bases (72). This is the first Triple-A Player of the Week honor of Castro's career and his fifth league Player of the Week honor, after being named Northwest League Player of the Week in July 2018, California League Player of the Week twice in 2019 and most recently Southern League Player of the Week on June 20, 2021.

This is the sixth Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honor for a Space Cowboys' position player in franchise history, with Castro joining Jeremey Peña (Sept. 2021), Justin Dirden (May 2023), Will Wagner (Sept. 2023), Joey Loperfido (April 2024) and Jesús Bastidas (May 2024). It is the fourth weekly honor for a Space Cowboys' player this year after LHP Brandon Walter was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on April 28 and Miguel Ullola won back-to-back Pitcher of the Week Awards on May 5 and May 12.







