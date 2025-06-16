Sugar Land Set for Seven-Game Homestand against Las Vegas

June 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series against the Reno Aces, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for their final homestand of the first half with a seven-game set against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, from June 17 through June 22.

Tuesday, June 17 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:05 PM

Sugar Land kicks off their seven-game homestand with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Tuesday is also $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

Sugar Land will host Peanut-Free Night on Tuesday to allow for a worry-free night for those with peanut allergies.

Wednesday, June 18 vs. Las Vegas @ 11:05 AM

Bring a bathing suit, as Wednesday is Super Splash Day at Constellation Field as fans can enjoy fun in the sun during the special 11:05 am start time. Fans throughout the ballpark can expect to get wet with water balloons, Super Soakers, hoses and more, though sections 12-15 are designated 'dry' sections at the ballpark. Gates open at 10:00 am.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, June 19 vs. Las Vegas @ 5:05 PM

Sugar Land will play a doubleheader on Thursday as part of a makeup for their postponed game on May 26. Tickets purchased for the doubleheader are valid for both games. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates open at 4:30 pm.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights returns with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, June 20 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land begins the weekend with Black Heritage Night as the Space Cowboys honor and recognize Black culture and the Black community in and around Houston. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Black Heritage Jersey giveaway presented by Kroger. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

ViZion Ministries will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and Connected Choir will perform the National Anthem pregame.

The Space Cowboys will also host Prostate Cancer Awareness Night presented by Houston Methodist.

Hang out for another postgame Friday Fireworks as Sugar Land lights up the night with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

In a continuation of each series Rivalry Dog, Sugar Land's series with Las Vegas will feature a Shrimp Cocktail Dog available Friday through Sunday while supplies last. The Shrimp Cocktail Dog includes an all-beef hot dog slathered in shrimp cocktail and garnished with parsley and lemon and is available at the Gameday Grill Cart located on the first base pad behind Sections 1 and 2.

Saturday, June 21 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

The weekend continues with Women in Sports Night at Constellation Field, where former athletes and sports industry leaders will hold a pregame panel discussion from 6-6:30 pm at the H-E-B Picnic Plaza. The panel features former Texas All-American Softball outfielder Taylor Hoagland and Jenny Jeffries and Tamara Curl-Green from Athletes Unlimited. Saturday is also Youth Sports Night presented by First Service Credit Union.

The first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Yordan Alvarez Cycle Bobblehead, presented by Houston Methodist when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

Sunday, June 22 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

Sugar Land rounds out their seven-game homestand with Bluey at the Ballpark. Fans can purchase a VIP Bluey meet-and-greet ticket add-on here. Bluey will also be available for two public first-come, first-served 30-minute meet and greets on the concourse at 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game this season, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.

