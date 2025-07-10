Enchant Christmas Returns to Las Vegas Ballpark® November 21 with Brand New Theme this Holiday Season

Las Vegas, NV - Enchant Christmas is thrilled to announce its return to Las Vegas Ballpark® at Downtown Summerlin® in Las Vegas with a brand new, never-before seen theme and experience. From November 21 to December 28, 2025, Las Vegas locals and visitors alike will enjoy larger-than-life light sculptures, an ice-skating trail, and other new festive features yet to be announced, including a full line-up of holiday concessions. This beloved holiday event returns to Las Vegas Ballpark for its fourth successful year.

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday season with a special Christmas in July ticket opportunity starting July 18.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enchant Christmas back to Las Vegas Ballpark with an all-new, never- before seen theme this season, "stated Don Logan, president and COO of the Las Vegas Aviators which makes its home at Las Vegas Ballpark. "We have been busy preparing for a bigger and better-than-ever Enchant experience, and with our increased involvement this year, we expect it to be a holiday home run for Las Vegas families. We can't wait to reveal all the new and exciting additions to the World's Largest Light Maze at its only Southern Nevada location at Las Vegas Ballpark."

In addition to the memory-making attractions, Enchant Christmas offers a variety of opportunities for booking unforgettable holiday parties. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a large corporate event, Enchant offers suites and private spaces, customizable packages, and even the opportunity to make Enchant your own for a night. Now is the time to secure your holiday party date of choice and at the best rates - inquire today at EnchantChristmas.com.

Las Vegas Ballpark® is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city's professional Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and affiliate of the Athletics. Located on eight acres in Downtown Summerlin®, the stadium features a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars, and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Wholly owned by Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG), Las Vegas Ballpark boasts a capacity of 8,196 and is designed to host a variety of events in addition to baseball and is easily accessed from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway. For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.

Enchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze - a story-driven, interactive holiday experience that has become a beloved tradition across North America. Since its debut in 2016, Enchant has welcomed millions of guests into dazzling winter wonderlands, featuring over 10 acres of immersive light installations, a glittering ice skating trail, live entertain, a holiday marketplace, and visits with Santa.

Beginning in 2025, Enchant is produced by Social House Holiday, a full-scale event production company known for transforming outdoor venues into unforgettable festival and live event experiences. With a passion for community, creativity, and high-impact live experiences, Social House is proud to carry the Enchant legacy forward-bringing magic, memory-making, and holiday joy to select U.S. cities this year, with plans to expand in the seasons ahead.







