Fourth of July Weekend Recap

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







A packed holiday weekend at The Ballpark at America First Square brought energy, history, and fireworks both on and off the field. Friday night's sold-out crowd of 7,679 - the largest of the year - was treated to a 17-minute postgame fireworks show and a walk-off moment to remember.

Sebastian Rivero launched the first walk-off home run for Salt Lake since August 6, 2022, and just the second walk-off homer on July 4 in franchise history, joining Kole Calhoun's grand slam from 2013 - also against Tacoma.

Saturday's Salt Lake Angels Night continued the buzz, honoring the club's Major League affiliate and drawing the second-largest crowd of the season with 7,529 fans.

The night spotlighted 11 current Bees who have appeared with the Angels, including right-hander Caden Dana, who made his Major League debut for the Angels on Sept. 1 vs. Seattle at just 20 years and 259 days old, becoming the youngest Angels pitcher since Francisco Rodríguez in 2002 and the youngest starting pitcher since Frank Tanana in 1973.

He also became the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win his MLB debut and the youngest to earn a win for the Angels since Tanana. Salt Lake will remain at home for a six-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats where the Bees will host Country Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a Drone Show on Friday night and a Firework show on Saturday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2025

