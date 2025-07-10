Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/10 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (5-1, 4.23) vs. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (2-1, 8.19)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Threw their fourth shutout of the season behind 7.0 dominant innings from Casey Lawrence in an 11-0 victory over Reno...Tacoma did their scoring in bunches, plating four runs in the third inning, getting an RBI groundout from Harry Ford, an RBI single from Leo Rivas and a two-run single from Victor Labrada...four more Tacoma runs scored in the seventh inning as Tyler Locklear was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Leody Taveras drove in two with a single and then with two outs, Jack López poked an RBI single to make it 8-0 Rainiers...Casey Lawrence scattered six hits across seven innings, allowing just a pair of extra-base hits, stranding runners in scoring position in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings...Tacoma scored three more in the ninth as Reno put a position player on the mound, with RBI singles from López, Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas to push the lead to 11-0...Austin Kitchen retired all six batters he faced to finish the game.

CASEY TURNS BACK THE CLOCK: RHP Casey Lawrence dominated in his start on Wednesday, becoming the fifth PCL pitcher this season to throw 7.0 shutout innings without issuing a walk...he became the first Rainier to do so since Ryan Weber on August 12, 2021 against Las Vegas...Lawrence is the first pitcher at 37 years old to throw 7.0 shutout innings without a walk at any level (MLB or minors) since Adam Wainwright did so on August 18, 2022 against Colorado and the first minor league pitcher to do so at 37 years or older since Brad Penny accomplished the feat on August 11, 2015 for Charlotte against Gwinnett...Lawrence is just the sixth minor league pitcher to accomplish the feat at 37 years old since 2005.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: By scoring 11 runs on Wednesday at Reno, the Rainiers have plated at least six runs in eight consecutive games, good for the longest streak in Triple-A this season and tied for the longest streak by full-season minor league teams this season, matching Double-A Midland's eight-game streak from May 11-20...over the eight-game tear, Tacoma is hitting .327 as a team, scoring 84 runs (10.5 runs/game), hitting 15 doubles, one triple and nine home runs, drawing 54 walks to 58 strikeouts, with a team .910 OPS...the streak is tied for the second-longest streak by a Rainiers team since 2005, trailing only the 10-game streak from August 21-30, 2008.

STRONG SECOND-HALF START: In the early goings of the second half of the season, the Rainiers find themselves just 1.0 game back of first place, trailing El Paso and Oklahoma City (10-4 records)...the Rainiers lead all minor league teams with 119 runs scored in the second half...Tacoma's .409 on-base percentage in the second half is the second-best among full-season minor league teams, their .309 batting average in the second half is the third-best and their .876 team OPS ranks seventh...individually, Tyler Locklear's 21 RBI are the most among full-season minor leaguers, while Leo Rivas ranks third in batting average (.442), third in on-base percentage (.554) and fourth with 23 hits.

TACKING ON WITH TWO OUTS: Tacoma drove in seven of their 11 runs in Wednesday's 11-0 victory with two outs...Tacoma's 182 two-out RBI are the sixth-most in Triple-A and their 202 strikeouts with two outs are the fewest in Triple-A...Samad Taylor leads the Rainiers and is tied for third in the PCL with 29 two-out RBI this season...over their last 11 games, 38 of the Rainiers 101 RBI have come with two outs...the 38 two-out RBI are the third-most in Triple-A.

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Snider has made two appearances with Tacoma, throwing 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing three hits, no walks and striking out two...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, eight-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .382 (13x34) with a double, three home runs and 14 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 36 RBI are the third-most and his 19 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .630 and fifth with a 1.037 OPS.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, 13-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .469 (23x49) with two doubles and a pair of home runs, driving in 10...over his current 21-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), Rivas is hitting .414 (29x70) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 16 and while drawing 18 walks, owning a 1.190 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .476, ranking sixth in the PCL with a .340 batting average, seventh with 22 walks and a .991 OPS

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 9-6 to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in The Bronx...four of Seattle's seven hits were home runs, including Cole Young's first of his Major League career...JP Crawford, Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena each went deep...Trent Thronton also threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.







